North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has vetoed a bill that would restrict how North Dakota’s public schools treat transgender students.

The move marks the first sign that Burgum is not on the same page with Republican lawmakers who have backed socially conservative legislation targeting gender issues. Legislators still are considering about a dozen other proposals that would restrict health care, activities and personal expression for transgender residents.

Burgum announced his rejection of Senate Bill 2231 on Thursday.

The bill would bar school districts and their governing boards from creating policies to accommodate transgender students unless parents give explicit permission.

The proposal sponsored by Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount, at the request of the North Dakota Catholic Conference, says public school teachers cannot be required to use a student’s pronoun if it doesn’t align with their sex at birth. A teacher would be allowed to use a transgender student’s preferred pronoun but only if the child’s parents and a school administrator give their blessing.

Schools would be prohibited from providing classroom instruction that recognizes the concept that gender identity can differ from sex at birth.

The bill also states that public agencies and other government entities can’t require employees to use a transgender colleague’s preferred pronoun in work-related communications.

Supporters of the legislation say it would protect teachers and public employees who are caught in the crossfire of a national debate on pronouns.

LGBTQ advocates and mental health professionals fought against the bill, contending that it singles out transgender youth, who are already at risk of mental health issues.

The Legislature can override the governor’s veto with a two-thirds majority vote in each chamber. Luick’s bill passed the Senate with a veto-proof majority, but fell three votes short of that threshold in the House.

It’s not the first time the legislative and executive branches have clashed over bills aimed at restricting transgender children.

Burgum in 2021 vetoed a bill to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in K-12 sports. Conservative lawmakers narrowly failed to override the governor’s rejection.

