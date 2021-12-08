 Skip to main content
Burgum to visit North Dakota soldiers serving at southern border

Gov. Doug Burgum will travel to Texas next week to visit 125 North Dakota National Guard soldiers serving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The soldiers with the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company are supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the southern border, which has seen surges of migrants this year. The U.S. Army, via the National Guard Bureau, requested the Guard's mobilization. The unit deployed in early October and will serve for a year.

Burgum serves as commander-in-chief of the state Guard. He also participated in the sendoff ceremony for the soldiers two months ago.

Members of the 188th Army Band perform for members of the North Dakota National Guard's 957th Engineer Company and their family and friends during a send-off ceremony in October at the MDU Resources Community Bowl. Gov. Doug Burgum and Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann were among the speakers. The 125 soldiers of the Bismarck-based unit are serving a yearlong mission helping U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the U.S.-Mexico border, which has seen surges of migrants this year.

During his trip, Burgum will receive briefings from Guard officials and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and visit with members of the multi-role bridge unit as they work to help secure the border.

“We’re grateful for the brave men and women of the North Dakota National Guard for their readiness and service to protect our great state and nation, and we look forward to visiting them next week as they support efforts to end this humanitarian crisis and secure the southern border,” Burgum said in a statement Wednesday.

The governor's office declined to provide further details of the trip, including exactly when it will take place and how long it will last, citing security reasons.

Members of the 957th have deployed previously to Kuwait (2019), Kosovo (2009) and Iraq (2003).

