Burgum to attend national meeting of governors

Gov. Doug Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum outlines his "Accelerate ND" plan for spending North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid, at the state Capitol in Bismarck in September 2021. 

 JACK DURA

Gov. Doug Burgum will be in the nation's capital Friday through Monday, attending the National Governors Association Winter Meeting.

Governors will be discussing issues around infrastructure, cybersecurity and computer science education, according to Burgum's office.

The second-term Republican and former software executive will attend a business session of the meeting set to be held at the White House.

“The National Governors Association offers a unique bipartisan forum for governors to share ideas, discuss best practices and highlight policy successes and solutions to the challenges we have in common,” Burgum said in a statement. “We look forward to connecting with state, national and international leaders on topics that affect North Dakotans and advocating for federal policy that respects states’ rights and supports economic growth, including in our two biggest industries, agriculture and energy.”

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

