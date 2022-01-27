Burgum to attend national meeting of governors

The second-term Republican and former software executive will attend a business session of the meeting set to be held at the White House.

“The National Governors Association offers a unique bipartisan forum for governors to share ideas, discuss best practices and highlight policy successes and solutions to the challenges we have in common,” Burgum said in a statement. “We look forward to connecting with state, national and international leaders on topics that affect North Dakotans and advocating for federal policy that respects states’ rights and supports economic growth, including in our two biggest industries, agriculture and energy.”