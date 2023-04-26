Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday signed a bill restricting transgender people's use of restrooms in certain facilities.

He signed House Bill 1473 by Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin. The bill will require jails, prisons and public college dorms to designate bathrooms and showers “for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females.”

The legislation will require the public facilities to make special restroom and shower accommodations for transgender people “as deemed appropriate by the administrator.”

Supporters of the bill say it ensures safety and privacy for women. Opponents see the bill as denying rights to transgender people.

The bill is among roughly a dozen introduced this session that would impact transgender people. North Dakota Republican lawmakers have shown an elevated interest in legislation targeting gender identity, a trend nationwide.

Burgum last week signed a bill criminalizing gender-affirming health care for minors. Earlier this month he also signed two bills to restrict transgender athletes in K-12 and collegiate athletics, after vetoing similar legislation in 2021.

In March Burgum rejected a bill restricting schools' use of students' preferred gender pronouns, a veto the House sustained.

(Forum News Service reporter Jeremy Turley contributed to this story.)