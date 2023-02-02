Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday signed his first bill of the 2023 Legislature.

House Bill 1199 provides a $68 million line of credit through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota to help finance the construction of 13 planned career academies across the state. The goal is to help students pursue careers in the trades, health care, technology and other sectors to help meet the state's workforce needs. Workforce has been a priority of the governor.

“Establishing career academies across North Dakota is a critical piece of our comprehensive efforts to address the state’s workforce shortage,” he said in a statement.

Federal money through the U.S. Treasury’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund might ultimately cover the $68 million, according to Burgum's office.

The bill also provides $20 million to the Bank of North Dakota for its PACE program, which helps communities expand their economic base by assisting primary sector businesses that make an investment or create jobs in a community.

Both the House and Senate unanimously approved the bill.