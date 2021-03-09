Burgum signs first bill of 2021 Legislature

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed his first bill of the 2021 legislative session.

House Bill 1052 becomes law effective Aug. 1. It extends for two years a 2019 law allowing agreements providing state services for youth adjudicated in tribal courts. It also adds the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as a partner agency.

The House of Representatives passed the bill by a vote of 89-2, and the Senate passed it 46-0.

The Spirit Lake Tribe has been the only tribe to so far sign an agreement with the state. Proponents hope to sign agreements with other tribes.

Burgum signed 1052 and 14 other bills on Monday.

