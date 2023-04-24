North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that requires governing bodies to give members the chance to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

Burgum approved House Bill 1120 with little fanfare Friday, nine months after he called on governing bodies to say the pledge at meetings and announced his office would work with legislators to craft the bill.

“As the governor has previously stated, students in every public school in North Dakota, along with elected governing bodies and those who attend their meetings, should have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and express support for the American ideals upon which our country was founded,” Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Monday when asked for comment.

Burgum’s public call to write the law came after the Fargo School Board voted Aug. 9 to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance. The 7-2 vote reversed a March 22, 2022, decision that came amid concerns the pledge did not align with the district’s diversity, equity and inclusion values.

Particularly, the words “under God” refer to the Judeo-Christian God and don’t include other religions, Fargo School Board member Seth Holden said at the time.

The move garnered national media attention, as well as a plethora of calls and emails to board members. Some messages were threatening, prompting police investigations.

The board in an 8-1 vote on Aug. 18 voted to reinstate reciting the pledge amid the backlash.

Days earlier, on Aug. 15, Burgum issued this statement:

“America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota, along with elected governing bodies and those who attend their meetings, should have the opportunity to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and express support for the American ideals upon which our country was founded. As North Dakotans and Americans, we believe strongly in the value of this traditional and powerful affirmation that we are one nation, united under one flag, with liberty and justice for all, aspiring toward a more perfect union and acknowledging that such noble work never ends.”

Burgum did not give a reason in his August statement for calling on legislators to craft a bill that would give government officials “the opportunity” to say the pledge, nor did he mention the Fargo School Board.

Rep. Pat Heinert, a Bismarck Republican and retired Burleigh County sheriff, proposed the bill.

HB 1120 initially said school boards shall “authorize the voluntary recitation of the pledge of allegiance by a teacher or one or more students at the beginning of each school day.” The House unanimously passed the bill with that clause, but the Senate took it out before approving the bill 43-4.

Heinert said he never intended to include language in the bill that would require school boards to authorize reciting the pledge at the beginning of school days, which is why he requested the Senate remove that clause, according to Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck.

The governor was comfortable with the deletion of that language, Nowatzki said.

Burgum on April 12 also signed House Bill 1172, which bars governors and other executive branch officers or employees from altering the language of the pledge.

Nowatzki said that bill codifies the pledge, adding Burgum had no objection to it.