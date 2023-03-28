Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill allowing the State Water Commission to enter into agreements with tribal nations, who would be eligible for the state Department of Water Resources' Cost-Share Program for state funding for projects such as water supplies and flood protection.

House Bill 1385 by Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, passed unanimously. Before the bill, tribal nations were not identified in state law as eligible for such funding assistance, but other entities such as the federal government, cities and counties were.

Burgum chairs the State Water Commission.

“Providing tribal nations with the opportunity to work directly with the SWC on cost-share requests will better meet the needs of both tribal and nontribal residents and ensure that all North Dakota citizens and communities have similar access to state resources that support local investments in critical water infrastructure,” Burgum said in a statement.