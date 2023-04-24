Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill to ban foreign governments and businesses they control from buying agricultural land in North Dakota.

House Bill 1135 will go into effect later this year.

Some amendments made to the bill since it was originally drafted include that the prohibition on foreign ownership of agricultural land won't apply to land that is used for “agriculture research and development or experimental purposes, including testing, developing or producing crop production inputs, including seed, fertilizer, pesticides, soil amendments, plants or biologicals.”

Another amendment makes an exception for the number of acres that can be used for research purposes. The Senate limited it to 160 acres.

A “foreign government,” as listed in the bill, doesn’t include Canada or its provinces or territories.

House Bill 1135 will not affect land held by a foreign government before July 1, 2023.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Lawrence Klemin, R-Bismarck, was brought forward following concerns over the Fufeng wet corn mill project in Grand Forks.