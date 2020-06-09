Burgum, Sanford win GOP governor primary; Raknerud takes Democrat-NPL House primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford on Tuesday easily moved on to the November general election, where the Republican duo will face challengers from the Democrat-NPL and Libertarian parties as they try to win a second term.

With 295 of 422 precincts reporting late Tuesday, Burgum and Sanford had received 89% of the vote in the primary election to just 10% for Republican challengers Michael Coachman and Joel Hylden.

The Democratic gubernatorial ticket of Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig, and Libertarians DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek faced no challengers in the primary and will move on to the general election.

In the U.S. House race, Zach Raknerud had 63% of the vote in the Democratic primary to beat out Roland Riemers and move on to November. Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Libertarian Steven Peterson had no challengers and also moved on.

Raknerud, a 26-year-old retail manager in Minot, was the party's endorsed candidate. Riemers runs a rental property company in Grand Forks. Democratic-NPL Party leadership disavowed his candidacy after he participated in a protest in April against coronavirus-related business closures and restrictions.