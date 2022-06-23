Burgum recall effort apparently fizzles

Coachman in 2018 won 13% of the vote as an independent candidate for secretary of state. He also unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2012 and 2016. Most recently, he unsuccessfully sought the Republican Party endorsement for a state Senate seat.

In 1921, North Dakota voters recalled Gov. Lynn Frazier, Attorney General William Lemke and Commissioner of Agriculture and Labor John Hagan in a time of political upheaval involving the populist Nonpartisan League.