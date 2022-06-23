Burgum recall effort apparently fizzles

Leaders of a recall effort targeting Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford appear to have come up short.
The five-person sponsoring committee, led by frequent statewide candidate Michael Coachman, of Larimore, had one year to gather 89,464 signatures of qualified voters to prompt a recall election against the second-term Republican officeholders. The deadline was Thursday.
Coachman did not respond to two Tribune phone messages seeking comment.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Coachman had not contacted his office and had not turned in petitions as of 4:30 p.m.
"We're not expecting anything," Jaeger said.
The recall petition sought to oust Burgum and Sanford "for the reasons of contempt of the voters and negligence in/of office." Coachman previously declined to elaborate.
A recall election would have required other candidates to run against the incumbents.
State GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer previously said, "This recall effort is misguided and will undoubtedly fail."
Joining Coachman on the sponsoring committee was Joel Hylden, of Park River, who was Coachman's lieutenant governor running mate when Coachman ran for governor in the June 2020 Republican primary. They received 10% of the vote to Burgum's and Sanford's 89.5%. Burgum and Sanford won reelection in November 2020 with 66% of the vote over Democrats Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki when asked last year about the recall effort said the results of those elections "speak for themselves."
Coachman in 2018 won 13% of the vote as an independent candidate for secretary of state. He also unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor in 2012 and 2016. Most recently, he unsuccessfully sought the Republican Party endorsement for a state Senate seat.
In 1921, North Dakota voters recalled Gov. Lynn Frazier, Attorney General William Lemke and Commissioner of Agriculture and Labor John Hagan in a time of political upheaval involving the populist Nonpartisan League.
