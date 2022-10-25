Burgum previews legislative proposals for boosting cities' workforces

Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday detailed a slate of ideas to boost communities' workforces, proposals in his budget blueprint that must pass the 2023 Legislature before they can be implemented.

The package includes proposed legislation for communities to rejoin the state's Renaissance Zone Program, a longtime initiative for revitalizing communities with commercial and residential development through tax incentives. Bismarck's program expired last summer after the Burleigh County Commission denied support.

The governor previewed the proposals at the Main Street ND Summit in Bismarck, an annual event that's part of Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize communities. The total workforce package would cost over $20 million; Burgum didn't identify a funding source.

The Tribune sought comment from Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who chairs the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee. He didn't immediately comment.

Burgum's "Energizing Our Communities" plan is to help cities attract and retain workers in a state with 40,000 job openings, according to the governor.

The proposals include:

$10 million to improve blighted areas in cities of 5,000 or fewer people.

$5 million to increase rural housing options by reusing buildings in cities of 5,000 or fewer people.

$5 million to expand an existing parks and recreation grant program.

$800,000 to expand a grant program for cities' infrastructure and economic development planning.

Also included is a "Renaissance Zone 2.0" proposal to "refresh" the state's Renaissance Zone initiative, "a powerful tool," according to Burgum.

Bismarck's 21-year-old Renaissance Zone program expired July 31 after the Burleigh County Commission denied support. Commissioners cited concerns such as rising property taxes and questioned the program's tax incentives, the accuracy of its impacts and costs, and projects perceived to have strayed from the program's intent.

The Bismarck City Commission, School Board and Park Board all supported reauthorization, but the county also needed to agree. Programs in other cities such as Carrington and Watford City have expired.

Burgum, who singled out Bismarck on Tuesday, bristled at the ability of local governments to "veto" a city's Renaissance Zone participation.

"If a county and a school district can veto the city, maybe the city ought to be able to veto what the county is doing," the governor quipped. "And if nobody likes that, then we can just eliminate all that veto power, work together and actually look at the numbers and do things that make economic sense."

His proposal would allow cities to rejoin the Renaissance Zone initiative without the blessing of other local governments.

Burgum will present his budget plan to the Legislature in December. Lawmakers gather early next year for the 2023 session.