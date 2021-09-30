Burgum outlines wishes for $1B in federal coronavirus aid, state budget surplus

"I do believe there's some commonality with what (Burgum) wants, but you can't ask me those dollar amounts now because I don't know that," though infrastructure and one-time projects appear to be priorities, Pollert said.

Democrats last week outlined their wish list for the $1 billion -- chiefly child care, infrastructure and state-run paid family leave. Democrats hold 21 of the Republican-controlled Legislature's 141 seats.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, told the Legislature's Budget Section on Thursday that lawmakers' sketches of Rescue Plan proposals, preferably one-time projects, are due Wednesday to the Legislative Council.

House and Senate appropriations committees will hold meetings throughout October to hear and discuss the governor's and lawmakers' proposals.

The powerful Legislative Management panel will meet Nov. 1 to advance proposals.

"You can expect during the session to be very, very busy," Holmberg told lawmakers.

The governor said it's "appropriate" for the Legislature to use its four remaining days for redistricting, and "if there's a need for more days or to discuss these proposals, then we'll continue to have open dialogue with the legislative leaders of what the structure of that might be."