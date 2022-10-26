Burgum outlines $50M of proposals to boost North Dakota's workforce

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday unveiled more than $50 million in proposals to boost North Dakota's workforce, "an initial structure" of ideas such as expediting occupational licensure and helping former convicts find employment.

His announcement followed a similar one Tuesday for helping cities recruit and retain workers -- making for proposals totaling over $70 million that must pass the Legislature next year to be implemented.

Burgum's nearly $53 million "ND Works Investment Plan" is based on recommendations from the state's Workforce Development Council for his budget blueprint due in December to the Legislature, which convenes in January for the 2023 session.

A key state lawmaker said the governor is on the right track, but that how much to spend and how to fund proposals are up to the Legislature.

"We certainly think it's important to have these conversations with the governor to have ideas to move the needle on getting more people to move to North Dakota because, as we know, we have 30,000 to 40,000 jobs unfilled at this point in time, so I think the governor's thinking is in the right direction," said Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who chairs the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee.

Also key is how to measure proposals' success in terms of jobs filled and people attracted to North Dakota, he added.

North Dakota's unemployment rate is 1.7%, down from 2.2% in September, according to Job Service Executive Director Pat Bertagnolli.

The state has 650 people certifying weekly for unemployment benefits, the fewest since 2007, he said.

"We have virtually everyone off the bench and in the game," Bertagnolli said.

Burgum's proposals include:

$25 million to expand a state Commerce Department workforce recruitment initiative and Job Service virtual job fairs.

$20 million for a grant program for local governments and economic development groups to address labor demands.

$5 million for a grant to boost training for employers using automation technology to ease workforce issues.

$2 million to expand a technical skills training grant set up in 2020.

Nearly $750,000 for a job placement pilot program to train and help former convicts find employment.

Efforts to expedite and reform occupational licensure.

As for funding, Burgum cited the state's healthy reserves and revenues running more than $597 million ahead of forecast.

"There's a virtuous cycle here, a positive spiral that we can keep investing in, and we're going to have the dollars to do that," the governor told reporters.

He said he thinks "there's going to be an appetite" for the proposals in the Legislature, seeing potential partners in lawmakers in both houses and "a smooth transition" as new legislative leaders and top budget writers take seats next month. The governor didn't name any lawmakers.