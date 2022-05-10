Burgum names official band and chorus

Gov. Doug Burgum has named the Bismarck Century High School Wind Ensemble and the Jamestown High School Choir as his official state band and state chorus for 2022-23.
Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum select the designees based on musical talent, achievement and community involvement. The groups may be invited to perform at state functions, such as the State of the State address.
“Congratulations to these two outstanding groups of young people who do an exceptional job representing their schools, their communities and our state,” Burgum said. “Music and the arts make schools and communities more vibrant and culturally rich places, and the Century High School Wind Ensemble and Jamestown High School Choir are shining examples of the incredibly talented musicians in our North Dakota schools.”