Burgum names North Dakota interim labor commissioner

North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

Gov. Doug Burgum has named an interim leader for North Dakota's Department of Labor and Human Rights. 

Longtime Human Rights Director Kathy Kulesa will serve as interim labor commissioner, effective Oct. 1.

Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder resigned earlier this month, effective Sept. 30, to take the newly created role of director of diversity and cultural competency at the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She has been labor commissioner since June 2019. 

Thunder's resignation was the sixth announced departure of a governor's Cabinet member in 11 weeks, including retirements.

Kulesa has served as human rights director since 2002. She previously served 16 years with Legal Services of North Dakota.

The labor commissioner job is posted online, with an application deadline of Sept. 25.

The Department of Labor and Human Rights is responsible for enforcing state labor and human rights laws, educating the public about the laws, and licensing employment agencies operating in North Dakota.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

