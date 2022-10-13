Burgum names new North Dakota Transportation chief

Gov. Doug Burgum has named a new director for North Dakota's Department of Transportation.

The governor on Thursday announced Deputy Director of Engineering Ron Henke will lead the DOT, effective immediately.

Henke had been serving as interim director since then-Director Bill Panos left Sept. 9 citing "months of reflection on my family needs and personal goals." Burgum had appointed Panos in 2019.

“Ron Henke has proven himself to be a highly capable, forward-thinking, well-respected leader in the North Dakota Department of Transportation, and we are excited to welcome him as the department’s next director,” Burgum said in a statement. “We’re grateful for his more than three decades of service to NDDOT and look forward to him leading the department into the future with a focus on innovation and providing world-class transportation infrastructure for the benefit of all North Dakota citizens, communities, farmers and ranchers, businesses, industry and visitors.”

Henke joined DOT in 1990.

“Through the NDDOT team and with support from the administration and Legislature, we will continue to maintain the highest standards for our infrastructure, adopt new technologies and implement innovative approaches to provide the safest transportation system and most efficient and effective service possible to North Dakota citizens," Henke said in a statement.

His annual salary will be $200,000.

DOT has 982 employees and a $2.2 billion two-year budget.

Panos resigned in August, the fifth of seven Burgum Cabinet members to announce departures since June. The Cabinet has 20 appointees.

Burgum on Wednesday announced Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley's resignation. Riley will be taking a CEO role with Bitzero International, whose subsidiary Bitzero Blockchain Inc. is establishing operations in North Dakota.

Burgum since the start of 2021 also has appointed new leaders for the departments of Health, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation, Indian Affairs, Job Service and Commerce.