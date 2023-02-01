Burgum names new North Dakota IT chief

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday named a new information technology chief for North Dakota's state government.

The governor named Kuldip Mohanty, chief information officer of Chicago-based global insurance brokerage HUB International Ltd., as chief information officer for the state Information Technology Department.

The job is a Cabinet-level position. Mohanty begins Feb. 23.

He has nearly 30 years of IT experience in the private sector. He replaces Shawn Riley, who held the job from 2017-22 and left in December to join Bitzero International as its new CEO of American operations.

“Kuldip brings a wealth of experience in modernizing services and transforming IT that will help the state of North Dakota become more efficient and responsive, serving citizens 24/7 with smart, easy-to-use systems,” Burgum said in a statement. “With his leadership of the outstanding team at NDIT, we look forward to building upon North Dakota’s reputation as a national leader in cybersecurity as we reduce redundancies, improve services and enhance the security of citizens’ data.”

Mohanty said in a statement: “It is a great honor and privilege to serve the people of North Dakota. I’m thankful to Gov. Burgum for the opportunity to lead the amazing team at North Dakota Information Technology. I look forward to building on the momentum and successes of NDIT and collaborating with all stakeholders to build a citizen-centric, frictionless customer experience.”

Deputy Chief Information Officer Greg Hoffman has served as interim leader of the IT Department since December.

Riley resigned in October. He was the seventh Cabinet member to announce his or her departure in four months, including retirements.

The IT Department has a $275 million operating budget, over $500 million in projects and 479 full-time employees.

Mohanty's annual salary will be $238,000.