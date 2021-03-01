 Skip to main content
Burgum names new North Dakota commerce commissioner
top story

Burgum names new North Dakota commerce commissioner

Capitol in frost

Frost blankets the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

 Mike McCleary

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday named a new state commerce commissioner.

Commerce Department Director of Economic Development and Finance James Leiman takes over effective immediately. He succeeds Michelle Kommer, who had served as commerce commissioner since December 2018 and left in October to return to the private sector. The commissioner is a member of the governor's Cabinet.

“James is a transformational leader and change agent who has made a tremendously positive impact on our state’s economy and business climate during his tenure at the Department of Commerce,” Burgum said in a statement. “Under his highly capable leadership, the outstanding team at Commerce will continue to support economic growth and diversification, helping our state to emerge stronger than ever from the pandemic.”

Leiman joined the Commerce Department in 2018. He had previously served as Ada, Minnesota, city administrator from 2015-18, and chief of integration and synchronization for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 2011-15. He also is a U.S. Army veteran.

Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel had served as interim commissioner and will continue to serve in his deputy position and as chief operating officer.

The Commerce Department oversees four divisions, including Tourism, Economic Development, Workforce Development and Community Services.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

