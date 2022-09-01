 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burgum names new commerce commissioner

  • Updated
  • 0
Josh Teigen

Teigen

 PROVIDED

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a new commerce commissioner.

On Thursday he named Economic Development and Finance Division Director Josh Teigen to the Cabinet-level job, effective Tuesday.

“With his valuable combination of experience as a private sector entrepreneur and director of Commerce’s largest division, Josh is well-suited to lead the highly capable Department of Commerce team in growing and diversifying the economy, addressing workforce needs, cutting red tape, developing healthy, vibrant communities and growing our tourism sector,” Burgum said in a statement.

Teigen has served in his division director position for two years. He previously was the Commerce head of investments and innovation and served on North Dakota Development Fund board of directors.

He also worked for nearly eight years in top position at Mind Shift, an innovative business solution to chronic underemployment and unemployment of individuals on the autism spectrum, and served as president and chief financial officer of Protosthetics, a 3-D printing company. He also serves on the board of directors for the Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp.’s Growth Initiative Fund.

“I’m thankful for the remarkable team members at the Department of Commerce as well as our partners in the legislature and other state agencies. North Dakota is the best place to live and build businesses and families, and we’ll continue working to ensure our state remains the gold standard for quality of life," Teigen said.

Previous Commerce Commissioner James Leiman resigned in June to take a position with a global think tank but will continue working for the state part time to help with economic development projects.

Leiman was the first of five Cabinet members in eight weeks to announce their departures, which include retirements.

Burgum since the start of 2021 has appointed new leaders for the Health Department, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation, Indian Affairs and Job Service.

Teigen's annual salary will be $166,500. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

