Burgum leads delegation for weeklong trade mission in Japan

Gov. Doug Burgum, along with North Dakota officials and business representatives, are on a weeklong trade and investment mission in Japan to highlight the state's trade, investment and business opportunities.

Burgum provided a presentation to the Japan External Trade Organization while promoting North Dakota during a reception with Japanese businesses at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo. The 35-member trade delegation includes state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the North Dakota Trade Office, North Dakota Department of Commerce, Governor’s Office, Bank of North Dakota, North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota and representatives from about a dozen state companies involved in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, technology and aerospace.

“Japan is an important trade partner for North Dakota and a key strategic ally for our nation,” Burgum said in a statement. “This trade and investment mission aims to strengthen that relationship and support our citizens by identifying new markets for North Dakota products and attracting investment and jobs to our state in a variety of sectors including agriculture, energy and technology.”

North Dakota’s exports to Japan totaled $40.1 million last year, which marks it as one of the state’s top 10 export markets.

“Japan has been a longtime customer of several of our commodities, including high-quality spring wheat and food grade soybeans,” Goehring said in a statement. “We value the relationships we have built in Japan and look forward to future trade opportunities in this important market.”

The Burgum-Sanford administration has been working to strengthen those relationships, including meeting with industry leaders from the United States and Japan at the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association’s 50th annual conference in July 2018 to promote trade and cooperation. Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford also met with members of the Japan External Trade Organization in August 2021 to discuss opportunities and partnership for investment in North Dakota’s economy.