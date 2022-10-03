 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Burgum leads delegation for weeklong trade mission in Japan

  • 0

Gov. Doug Burgum, along with North Dakota officials and business representatives, are on a weeklong trade and investment mission in Japan to highlight the state's trade, investment and business opportunities. 

Burgum provided a presentation to the Japan External Trade Organization while promoting North Dakota during a reception with Japanese businesses at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo. The 35-member trade delegation includes state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the North Dakota Trade Office, North Dakota Department of Commerce, Governor’s Office, Bank of North Dakota, North Dakota State University, University of North Dakota and representatives from about a dozen state companies involved in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, technology and aerospace. 

“Japan is an important trade partner for North Dakota and a key strategic ally for our nation,” Burgum said in a statement. “This trade and investment mission aims to strengthen that relationship and support our citizens by identifying new markets for North Dakota products and attracting investment and jobs to our state in a variety of sectors including agriculture, energy and technology.” 

People are also reading…

North Dakota’s exports to Japan totaled $40.1 million last year, which marks it as one of the state’s top 10 export markets. 

“Japan has been a longtime customer of several of our commodities, including high-quality spring wheat and food grade soybeans,” Goehring said in a statement. “We value the relationships we have built in Japan and look forward to future trade opportunities in this important market.”

The Burgum-Sanford administration has been working to strengthen those relationships, including meeting with industry leaders from the United States and Japan at the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association’s 50th annual conference in July 2018 to promote trade and cooperation. Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford also met with members of the Japan External Trade Organization in August 2021 to discuss opportunities and partnership for investment in North Dakota’s economy.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand

US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand

The Biden administration is proposing a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill bald and golden eagles. The move comes amid growing concern among scientists that a rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West that's now underway could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline. The Fish and Wildlife Service program announced Thursday is meant to encourage companies to work with officials to minimize the harm to golden and bald eagles. There are about 350,000 bald eagles but only 40,000 golden eagles, which need much larger areas to survive and are more inclined to have trouble with humans.

Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes

Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith,  The Republican governor explained her position simply as “pro-life." She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets. Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

Noem speaks out on grocery tax, promises to repeal it

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has made a campaign promise to repeal the state’s tax on groceries. Wednesday's announcement is a change after she did not publicly support a bipartisan proposal to cut the tax in March. The Republican governor made the announcement two days ahead of a Friday debate with her Democratic challenger, Rep. Jamie Smith. He has pushed the repeal of the 4.5% tax on groceries for years and helped broker a bipartisan vote to pass it in the House this year. Noem says her promise would push $100 million “directly to families to help them with their budget.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranian security forces crack down on students in Mahsa Amini protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News