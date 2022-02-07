Burgum improving, Hoeven no longer isolating after COVID-19 positives

Gov. Doug Burgum is improving after testing positive over the weekend for COVID-19, according to his spokesman.

Burgum is working from the governor's residence, spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Monday. The governor on Saturday said he is isolating through Thursday and consulting with his physician.

Burgum, 65, is vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.

He announced Saturday that he had tested positive for the disease. He initially tested negative on Friday following an exposure notification but then experienced cold and flulike symptoms Saturday morning and was tested again.

The governor's office has not said where Burgum was exposed.

Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford were last in the same room Thursday at the funeral for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, according to Nowatzki. He said Burgum and Sanford did not sit next to each other. First lady Kathryn Burgum sat between the two of them.

Sanford is not experiencing any symptoms and has not been tested for the virus, Nowatzki said.

Burgum was the second statewide elected official to test positive for COVID-19 last week.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said on Feb. 1 that he had tested positive. He is fully vaccinated and boosted for the virus.

He is no longer isolating, per the direction of his health care provider, Hoeven's office said Monday.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

