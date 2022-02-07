 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Burgum improving, Hoeven no longer isolating after COVID-19 positives

  • 0
Hoeven Burgum (copy)

U.S Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., right, spoke in April 2020 at the daily coronavirus briefing conducted by Gov. Doug Burgum, left, at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

 Tom Stromme

Gov. Doug Burgum is improving after testing positive over the weekend for COVID-19, according to his spokesman.

Burgum is working from the governor's residence, spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Monday. The governor on Saturday said he is isolating through Thursday and consulting with his physician.

Burgum, 65, is vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.

He announced Saturday that he had tested positive for the disease. He initially tested negative on Friday following an exposure notification but then experienced cold and flulike symptoms Saturday morning and was tested again.

The governor's office has not said where Burgum was exposed.

Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford were last in the same room Thursday at the funeral for North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, according to Nowatzki. He said Burgum and Sanford did not sit next to each other. First lady Kathryn Burgum sat between the two of them. 

Sanford is not experiencing any symptoms and has not been tested for the virus, Nowatzki said.

People are also reading…

Burgum was the second statewide elected official to test positive for COVID-19 last week.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said on Feb. 1 that he had tested positive. He is fully vaccinated and boosted for the virus.

He is no longer isolating, per the direction of his health care provider, Hoeven's office said Monday.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News