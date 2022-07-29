Burgum honors late International Music Camp founder with Rough Rider Award

North Dakota’s highest honor has been bestowed on International Music Camp founder Merton Utgaard.

Utgaard, who died in 1998 at age 84, is the 47th recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award. Gov. Doug Burgum presented the award -- symbolized by a bust of former President Theodore Roosevelt -- to Utgaard’s three children before a concert Friday night at the International Music Camp during this weekend’s celebration of the 90th anniversary of the International Peace Garden.

Utgaard, a native of Maddock, founded the music camp in 1956 at the Peace Garden that straddles the North Dakota-Canada border north of Dunseith. He served as director for 28 years. The program he started has served more than 140,000 students and directors from 84 countries to date.

Utgaard was a teacher and director of bands at the University of Minnesota, the University of South Dakota, Ball State University, Northern Illinois University and the University of Manitoba-Brandon before he began to work full time on the International Music Camp in the mid-1960s.

“For more than 60 years, performers at the International Music Camp have spent their summers developing their musical talents and making lasting memories," Burgum said in a statement. "Under Dr. Utgaard’s guidance, the International Music Camp has grown into a nationally and internationally known program supporting arts and culture in our communities and sharing North Dakota with the world.”

Utgaard’s portrait will hang in the North Dakota Capitol with those of the other 46 people who have received the award established by Gov. William Guy in 1961.

Some others who have received it include bandleader Lawrence Welk, New York Yankees slugger Roger Maris, NBA player and coach Phil Jackson, western author Louis L’Amour, singer and actress Peggy Lee, and newsman Eric Sevareid.

Utgaard’s daughter Karen Rolston, of Mesa, Arizona, said in a statement that her father "would be honored and humbled to be counted among the recipients of the Rough Rider Award.”

“He was a man of few words, but someone who made his voice heard with his love of music," she said. "He never stopped sharing this love of his, with the citizens of North Dakota, the United States, Canada and many places around the world."

Roosevelt ranched and hunted in the western North Dakota Badlands as a young man in the 1880s before becoming the nation's 26th president.