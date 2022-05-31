 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burgum gives another $300K to political group targeting North Dakota legislative seats

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum presents his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature in January 2021.

 Mike McCleary

Gov. Doug Burgum has given another hefty donation to a political group targeting some fellow Republicans' legislative seats in North Dakota's June primary.

His $300,000 contribution on Friday brings his total spending on the Dakota Leadership PAC to more than $1.2 million this year. His donation also comes a day after several Republican lawmakers called on him to stop his political spending, alleging his donations are unconstitutional.

The wealthy former software executive has given millions to the Dakota Leadership PAC since 2020. Former advisers of his run the group, which this year is targeting ads in legislative Districts 8, 15, 19, 25, 28, 33, 35 and 39, areas throughout North Dakota. 

Burgum has downplayed his donations as nothing new in politics, citing other instances of legislators and executive branch officials supporting each other in elections. His spokesman also has cited Burgum's free speech rights.

"Supporting candidates who best understand what it takes to protect our freedoms, strengthen North Dakota’s economy, cut red tape, and continue moving our great state forward has been a focus of mine for decades," the governor said in a statement Thursday. "Dakota Leadership PAC has earned my support because they are promoting healthy competition in Republican primaries, which ultimately empowers voters with more choices and greater transparency."

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, last week alleged Burgum's political spending is unconstitutional, saying, "The governor's actions are so broad and so impactful that they do indeed constitute a threat to legislators."

He and Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, called on Burgum to stop his Dakota Leadership donations. Becker said, "Should that not happen, we'll have to review our options."

Becker is not seeking reelection. Dakota Leadership is supporting Magrum's opponent for District 8 Senate, Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck.

Democrats and Republicans have denounced a perception of Burgum attempting to buy a friendlier Legislature. Dakota Leadership Chairman Levi Bachmeier, Burgum's former policy director, has called that unfair, saying the group is supporting both newcomers and incumbents. 

Voting is underway for the June primary, when voters will determine political parties' nominees for November's general election. The primary is key for North Dakota's dominant Republican Party, which has more than two dozen intraparty legislative contests on the ballot.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

