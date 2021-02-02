Burgum gears up to challenge Biden's energy orders

Gov. Doug Burgum is gearing up to challenge President Joe Biden's directives aimed at curbing climate change.
Biden has issued several executive orders focused on energy since becoming president two weeks ago. The orders are extensive, but highlights include withdrawing a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline that would transport Canadian tar sands crude into the United States, as well as imposing a "pause" on oil leasing for federal lands. He's also indicated he will impose a new rule aimed at eliminating leaks of the potent greenhouse gas methane from oil and gas operations.
Burgum on Tuesday issued an executive order of his own targeting those from Biden. The governor directed his Cabinet to evaluate the impact of the president's orders on agency budgets and identify "regulatory overreach" that "threaten North Dakota's robust energy industry."
Cabinet agencies are to "identify opportunities and all available tools to challenge federal overreach, counter these harmful Executive Orders and mitigate their negative impacts, including defending our state's rights," according to his order.
In a statement, Burgum said, "We will pursue all available avenues to ensure that North Dakota remains a powerhouse for the nation and a beacon of innovation, entrepreneurship and responsible, clean energy development."
Burgum's political team also sent out a letter asking supporters to sign an online pledge "to stand with our energy workers and tell President Biden to reverse" the leasing pause.
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki did not directly answer a question from the Tribune about whether the governor is considering a lawsuit against the Biden administration.
Nowatzki pointed to the language in the order directing agencies to identify "all available tools" and said the Burgum administration will determine next steps as it receives information from Cabinet members. Agency heads have until March 31 to respond.
North Dakota has a history of suing over federal rules targeting its coal and oil industries. The state challenged several Obama-era regulations targeting emissions.
