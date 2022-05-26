 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burgum-funded PAC at play in 8 districts; lawmakers say governor's spending is unconstitutional

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeff Magrum and ad

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, on Thursday denounces a Dakota Leadership PAC mail ad in support of his Republican primary opponent, Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck. Magrum and Nehring are running for the new District 8 Senate seat. The Dakota Leadership PAC is running ads in support of Nehring. Magrum and other Republican lawmakers oppose the Dakota Leadership PAC, which is largely funded by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum and is targeting legislative seats in the June election. 

 JACK DURA

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum's political spending is focused on eight legislative districts throughout North Dakota, and at least some GOP incumbents in those districts feel targeted and believe his contributions are unconstitutional.

Four lawmakers held a press conference Thursday in Memorial Hall of the state Capitol, right outside the governor's office, to voice their concerns. Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who is not running for reelection, spoke, calling Burgum's actions "improper" and "likely illegal."

Becker cited intent in the state constitution that "legislators must be free of coercion, menace and threats from the governor so as to avoid any undue influence."

"The governor's actions are so broad and so impactful that they do indeed constitute a threat to legislators," Becker said. 

Burgum and his supporters say he's exercising his free speech rights. A political science professor at the University of North Dakota believes a court challenge could settle the matter, but that doesn't appear likely.

Becker

Becker

Big donations

Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, has given millions of dollars since 2020 to the Dakota Leadership PAC, which has targeted seats of fellow Republicans, including the top House budget writer, with whom the governor has clashed.

Filings show Burgum so far this year has given $935,000 to the group chaired by his former policy director, Levi Bachmeier, who said the group doesn't comment on its strategy or process.

The governor in a statement said, "Supporting candidates who best understand what it takes to protect our freedoms, strengthen North Dakota’s economy, cut red tape, and continue moving our great state forward has been a focus of mine for decades. Dakota Leadership PAC has earned my support because they are promoting healthy competition in Republican primaries, which ultimately empowers voters with more choices and greater transparency."

Bachmeier said in response to the lawmakers' allegations, "Gov. Burgum is a fierce defender of the constitution, and he is a strong supporter of our nation's hard-fought freedoms. The First Amendment is very clear." 

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki provided reporters with legislative testimony citing free speech rights for a governor to endorse and make contributions to a legislative candidate.

The Tribune has confirmed the Dakota Leadership PAC is targeting political ads in Districts 8, 15, 19, 25, 28, 33, 35 and 39, including the state's northeast, southeast and southwest corners, the Bismarck area and coal country.

Becker and Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, said they aren't immediately filing a lawsuit over the constitutional question and instead are asking Burgum to stop his Dakota Leadership donations.

"I personally am hoping that he just respects the people of the state and stops trying to be a tyrant and dominating over everybody," said Magrum, who is in a primary challenge for the Republican nomination for District 8 Senate. Dakota Leadership is supporting his opponent, Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck.

Becker said, "We're giving the governor an opportunity to do the right thing. Should that not happen, we'll have to review our options."

Reps. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Gwinner, and Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, also spoke. Ertelt is running for District 28 Senate; Hoverson is seeking reelection in District 3. The four lawmakers are aligned with the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, which Becker founded. 

'Choice is a good thing'

Bachmeier in an interview with the Tribune said Dakota Leadership believes "that competition is a good thing, and we're working to bring transparency to primary elections that have for a very long time just been decided by party insiders."

"We believe that every North Dakotan deserves to have their voice heard at the ballot box, and we're interested in supporting candidates who are committed to strengthening North Dakota's economy, protecting our freedoms, reduce bureaucracy and make this the greatest state in the country to live," he said.

He declined to disclose what races the group is targeting, "just like a coach wouldn't post their playbook online."

Burgum is not involved in Dakota Leadership's day-to-day decision-making, according to Bachmeier. It's "a small group of people who work to achieve our mission," he said.

"Like any successful businessman, (Burgum) asks questions before making a contribution, so he understands what the goals of our actions would be and how they align to our overarching mission, but he's busy running the state, and so he's not involved in the day-to-day," Bachmeier said.

The Dakota Leadership PAC ran ads in the 2020 primary and general elections. Bachmeier said the group will "study the races closely as we transition to the general (election)." 

'Interesting question'

The lawmakers' allegations might be worthy of taking to court to clarify the state constitutional provision, according to University of North Dakota Professor of Political Science & Public Administration Mark Jendrysik.

Burgum isn't barred from donating to the group or making campaign contributions, actions protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution.

"This is a really interesting question, and I'd love to see it go to court, honestly," Jendrysik said. "It would be a really important thing to clarify just how far a provision forbidding this sort of thing goes, whether it has any effect, given recent Supreme Court decisions ... I think it would very useful to see what our courts would, what the federal courts might say on this."

He considers what the lawmakers' intent is, however: Do they want to embarrass Burgum or are they asking a serious question about how far the governor as a private citizen can work to influence elections?

"I'm not sure what their goal is here, what their plan is, but I think honestly they would be doing the state a service if they would push this into the courts and a get a ruling on just what this provision means today, who does it apply to, is it even constitutional under recent Supreme Court decisions?" Jendrysik said.

The Supreme Court has been clear that "bribery is like handing people bags of money, and campaign contributions are a very different thing," he said.

He acknowledged the scale of Burgum's spending is likely what frustrates the lawmakers whose seats the Dakota Leadership PAC is targeting. "By North Dakota standards," Burgum's resources are "immense," he said.

"I think that the scope of his resources does change the equation, but I think in legal and moral terms it doesn't matter," Jendrysik said. "I think if he gave $10 or $10,000 or $10 million, the principle is the same."

Burgum has downplayed his donations as nothing unusual in politics, citing previous instances of executive branch officials and legislators supporting each other in elections.

But Democrats and Republicans have criticized the perception of Burgum attempting to buy a friendlier Legislature. Jendrysik said, "It's perfectly reasonable to think the governor wants people in office who would support his goals, absolutely."

Bachmeier said the criticism is unfair.

"Candidates we're supporting are both newcomers and incumbents to the Legislature," he said. "We're for competition and we're for choice for North Dakota's voters, and we are supporting people who are best-aligned with that vision, regardless if they have no experience in the Legislature or several sessions."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

