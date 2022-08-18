Burgum forms 'Red Tape Reduction Working Group'

Gov. Doug Burgum has formed a panel that will propose rollbacks on certain government regulations to the 2023 Legislature.
The second-term Republican governor created the Red Tape Reduction Working Group by executive order Thursday.
The group comprises Cabinet and non-Cabinet agencies represented by "red tape reduction officers" to review "agency regulations, restrictions, requirements, red tape and policies that have become antiquated, overly burdensome and inefficient."
More than 150 state boards also are invited to participate. Citizens can submit ideas at governor.nd.gov.
The panel is to complete its work by Nov. 22.
“Reducing the number of regulations and streamlining those that remain will lower costs, promote freedom and make it easier for North Dakota citizens, innovators and entrepreneurs to reach their fullest potential," Burgum said in a statement.
