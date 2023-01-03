Burgum focuses on industries, workforce needs in pitch to North Dakota lawmakers

Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday urged the North Dakota Legislature to pass income tax relief and update laws for animal agriculture and a longtime program for community development, among other priorities.

In his State of the State address on the 2023 Legislature's first day, the second-term Republican governor touted the state's record population, natural resources, industry projects and and rosy financial picture.

"Today the state of our state is one of strength and infinite opportunity, blessed with abundant natural resources, inherent freedoms and industrious, caring people," Burgum told North Dakota lawmakers and state officials.

The Legislature began its regular session on Tuesday, which was largely a day of ceremony, including speeches and oaths of office for new and reelected state officials, including new Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, who began her new duties Tuesday.

She presides over the state Senate. Miller succeeds Brent Sanford, who resigned last month, citing a desire to return to the private sector and to spend more time with family.

Bills are beginning to flow into committees for hearings, with about four months of work ahead for lawmakers.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said the governor "hit on a lot of the points that our caucus is talking about -- workforce, tax relief, behavioral health. All those are on the thoughts of the House members."

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said many North Dakotans, but not all, are doing well, and the state has opportunities to address long-term needs facing families, such as child care, housing and food insecurity.

"I was disappointed in the fact that we cheerlead a lot of industry executives, and didn't talk about some of the main issues impacting North Dakotans," Boschee said. Burgum during his speech twice recognized oil industry tycoon Harold Hamm.

Workforce

North Dakota's workforce challenges create a key issue for the 2023 Legislature: how to fill the state's open jobs -- as many as 32,000 by the governor's estimate.

Burgum highlighted his administration's slate of proposals to attract and retain workers, including boosting child care, advancing Bank of North Dakota funds for career and technical centers, and promoting the "Find the Good Life" campaign to attract people to North Dakota, among other ideas.

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, said the Legislature can't solve North Dakota's workforce needs "with one legislative initiative."

Proposals could include recruiting refugees, people from other states and out-of-state students -- "natural sources of new workers," Hogue said. More assistance for child care also could result in more workers, he said.

"You've got to try a bunch of things, and some of them will not be successful, some of them will, but to say it's going to be one thing is a mistake," Hogue said.

Tax relief

The governor urged the Legislature to pass a plan to eliminate state income taxes for lower-earning North Dakotans while shrinking taxes for higher earners to a flat tax of 1.5%, which Burgum said would save taxpayers about $250 million annually.

He also supports efforts to exempt active-duty military pay from individual income tax.

Income tax relief has "a lot of momentum behind it" for providing "true relief," said Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, who chairs the House Finance and Tax Committee.

"I think there's evidence that the bodies, both chambers are excited about possibly making sure that it could be one of the first bills to the governor's desk, and in doing that it's making a statement that the priority seems to be there in front of property tax," Headland said.

Hogue said income tax is not as complex as property tax relief, given the myriad local taxing entities across the state that levy property taxes.

Republicans this fall detailed a plan to use $340 million of earnings from the state's Legacy Fund oil tax savings in the 2023-25 budget cycle for the state to take over more of the cost of K-12 education -- increasing the state share from 72% to 85%, which could help reduce local property taxes.

Hogue expects both income and property tax relief to pass in the end, but not "as rich as proposed."

Boschee said, "The governor’s flat-tax is a giveaway to the wealthy. The benefit to the top 2.5% of the richest North Dakotans is 25 times greater than it is to the bottom 62%. This doesn’t address the real tax concern—property tax relief—which North Dakotans have been demanding for years.”

Animal agriculture

The governor urged the Legislature to roll back the state's "archaic" anti-corporate farming law for animal agriculture, including poultry.

He cited North Dakota lagging in comparison to neighboring states for hogs, milk cows and cattle. The state also imports milk.

"Let’s take the handcuffs off our ranchers and livestock producers. Let’s allow animal agriculture to flourish in North Dakota once again," Burgum said.

Hogue said he supports the governor's "compelling" case, with legislation forthcoming in the Senate to allow farmers to pool capital to create animal agricultural operations.

The Senate leader cited ethanol and soybean plants as bringing "tremendous opportunity" for animal agriculture with the byproducts they generate; for example, a hog-feeding operation could be located next to a soybean plant, and dairy cows near ethanol plants, he said.

Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, said he is "concerned about (Burgum's) attack on North Dakota’s strong family farming laws."

Other topics

Burgum called on the Legislature to "refresh" the state's 23-year-old Renaissance Zone laws for revitalizing communities with residential and commercial development through tax incentives.

Legislation for updates would include allowing reentry to the program. Bismarck's 21-year-old Renaissance Zone program expired July 31 after the Burleigh County Commission denied support. Commissioners cited concerns such as rising property taxes and questioned the program's tax incentives, the accuracy of its impacts and costs, and projects perceived to have strayed from the program's intent.

Burgum urged lawmakers to expedite $20 million for emergency snow removal grants for state, local and tribal governments that have already exceeded their snow removal budgets after significant snowfall.

The governor also proposed $500 million for the state's Clean Sustainable Energy Loan Fund and $50 million for grants through the fund to support projects such as carbon capture, a growing technology aimed at reducing global-warming emissions.

Tribal address

Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure addressed the Legislature on state and tribal relations, including updates on economic development on the reservation that shares geography with part of northern North Dakota.

He commended the Burgum administration for "making great strides in recent years" to improve respect and partnerships through direct, open communications, such as during the coronavirus pandemic and on legislative issues such as taxation.

"We don't always agree. The governor and I don't always agree, but we communicate. We work our way forward. Maybe it's not always going to be perfect, but what is?" Azure said. "Nothing in our lives is perfect, but we keep moving forward because we're resilient, and that's not only because we're a tribe. That's because we're North Dakotans."

He called first lady Kathryn Burgum "instrumental" as a partner for the Turtle Mountain Recovery Center in Belcourt. The 16-bed facility is under construction and projected to open in the summer of 2024 but is already open to outpatient services. The first lady has been an advocate for addiction recovery services.

Azure also commended repatriation efforts between Turtle Mountain and the State Historical Society of North Dakota to return remains of tribal members from the Devils Lake area.

"Strong partnerships bring strong people. Strong people bring strong generations," he said.

Judicial address

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen updated lawmakers on judges' increasing caseloads, now totaling 180,000 cases annually.

He also summarized the judiciary's legislative priorities, such as a $6.4 million increase for judges' two-year salaries and a $55 million project to move judicial branch offices to a renovated and expanded Liberty Memorial Building on the state Capitol grounds. The building currently houses the State Library.

Jensen said the judicial branch is in need of the facility, and the project would create more space in the Capitol for the legislative branch. Supreme Court offices are in the Capitol's eastern Judicial Wing.

The chief justice also recognized retiring Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who has served over 44 years on the Supreme Court. VandeWalle, 89, is retiring Jan. 31 due to health issues. The governor is expected to soon appoint VandeWalle's successor, who will serve through 2026.