Burgum details legislative priorities, economic development in State of the State

Gov. Doug Burgum previewed his legislative priorities Wednesday in his annual State of the State speech in Fargo.

He outlined goals for computer and cyber science K-12 graduation standards, increased state cybersecurity defenses and tax reform in the 2023 Legislature. He did not go into great detail on any proposals.

"Today, the state of our state is strong, and it's growing stronger by the day because of our unshakable faith and the unlimited potential of North Dakota and its people," the second-term Republican governor said.

Burgum described other goals of improving access to behavioral health treatment, easing the process for occupational licensing in the state and advancing underground carbon storage.

He also outlined plans to boost child care, including a "workforce retention initiative" for child care providers to pay more to workers, and a partnership with employers who would like to offer child care benefits to employees, both to roll out this spring.

Burgum announced a pact that North Dakota's five community colleges signed with Western Governors University to provide access to the university's online college courses.

He called for expansion of the state's automation tax credit, an incentive for businesses to emphasize automated manufacturing processes.

Three of four legislative leaders, including both majority leaders, are leaving office later this year, meaning Burgum will have to work with new leadership to advance his priorities. Additionally, more than two-thirds of legislative seats are up for election this year, more than is usual, due to decennial redistricting.

Lawmakers eyeing the leadership positions "are certainly attuned to the buildup to the next session, so they're not ingenues when it comes to the governor's ideas, etc.," said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.

Burgum's speech also served to "engage the citizens," Holmberg said.

"They will see what he said and they will have an opportunity then to think about it and interface with their legislators," he said.

Burgum announced that his administration, the state tax commissioner, state budget director and key lawmakers will work to advance "meaningful tax reform proposals" for 2023.

Holmberg pointed out that the Legislature's interim Taxation Committee is carrying out a recently assigned study for potential options for property tax relief.

Burgum was to give his State of the State, his third in 13 months, in January, but he postponed the event due to laryngitis. Earlier this month he tested positive for COVID-19, isolated and recovered.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.