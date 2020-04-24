Burgum declares statewide flood emergency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding, saying it has caused an estimated $7 million in infrastructure damage so far.

His executive order officially puts all state agencies, including the North Dakota National Guard, on standby to provide resources and capabilities as needed. The state and private partners have been preparing since December.

The order also activates the State Emergency Operations Plan to assist local and tribal officials, alleviate hardships, implement appropriate recovery actions and future mitigation measures, and facilitate restoration of services and infrastructure.