Burgum declares statewide flood emergency

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding, saying it has caused an estimated $7 million in infrastructure damage so far.
His executive order officially puts all state agencies, including the North Dakota National Guard, on standby to provide resources and capabilities as needed. The state and private partners have been preparing since December.
The order also activates the State Emergency Operations Plan to assist local and tribal officials, alleviate hardships, implement appropriate recovery actions and future mitigation measures, and facilitate restoration of services and infrastructure.
“Overland flooding and near-record river crests have caused extensive damage to state, county, city and township roads at a time when the state is also responding to the catastrophic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and extremely challenging economic conditions,” Burgum said.
Most of the flooding problems have been in eastern North Dakota, particularly in the Red River Valley.
The state Department of Emergency Services will partner with local agencies to conduct formal damage assessments and then make a recommendation to the governor on whether to seek a presidential major disaster declaration.
