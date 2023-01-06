Burgum creates panel to handle North Dakota's opioid settlement funds

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday created a state panel to make recommendations for how to use money received under settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

North Dakota may receive up to $62 million over the next four to 18 years under 11 settlement agreements with 13 companies. The state will distribute the money to aid regional efforts to combat opioid abuse.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley signed the settlement agreements. Burgum created the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee on Attorney General's Office recommendations, and appointed six voting members:

State Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness

North Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Brandon Solberg

Office of Recovery Reinvented Managing Director Jonathan Holth

North Dakota Association of Counties Executive Director Aaron Birst

North Dakota State Association of City and County Health Officials Executive Director Mary Korsmo

North Dakota League of Cities Deputy Director and Staff Attorney Stephanie Dassinger Engebretson

Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller will chair the advisory committee as a nonvoting member.

The board will hold at least four public meetings a year, and make recommendations to the state Department of Health and Human Services for how to spend the money.

“The opioid epidemic has caused significant harm to individuals, families and communities across North Dakota, and it’s important that we immediately begin putting these settlement funds to use to address opioid abuse and support recovery from the disease of addiction,” Burgum said in a statement. “We’re grateful to the Attorney General’s Office for its collaboration in establishing this advisory committee to guide these efforts to end this public health crisis.”

Wrigley said, “The settlement dollars we secured for North Dakota now have the sacred task of helping address the many agonies of addiction."