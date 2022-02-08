Burgum appoints Wrigley as next North Dakota attorney general, in wake of Stenehjem's death

Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday appointed former U.S. Attorney and former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley as attorney general.

Wrigley, a Republican who launched his 2022 bid for attorney general in December, will succeed Wayne Stenehjem.

Stenehjem, 68, died unexpectedly on Jan. 28 from cardiac arrest, weeks after announcing he would retire when his term concludes at the end of this year. Wrigley will need to win a four-year term in the November general election to continue serving beyond 2022.

Stenehjem served 46 years in elected office, including 24 years in the Legislature. He was North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general, first elected in 2000.

Wrigley will take the oath of office Wednesday morning at the state Capitol to fill the remainder of Stenehjem's term, which ends Dec. 31.

"Having twice served as North Dakota’s chief federal law enforcement officer leading the U.S. attorney’s offices in Bismarck and Fargo, and six years as lieutenant governor, Drew Wrigley brings highly relevant state and federal experience to the role of North Dakota attorney general," Burgum said in a statement. "He has a deep knowledge of the law, extensive background in public safety and broad experience with the intersections of local, state and federal law enforcement."

Wrigley, 56, was North Dakota’s top federal law enforcement officer from 2001-09 and again from 2019-21. He served as lieutenant governor from 2010-16, during Gov. Jack Dalrymple’s tenure.

Wrigley announced his campaign for attorney general on Dec. 30, soon after Stenehjem said he would retire. He is the only person to announce a campaign.

“I am deeply humbled by the faith that Gov. Burgum has placed in me, and I pledge to work tirelessly on behalf of the citizens of North Dakota,” Wrigley said in a statement. “During my service, I will always be mindful of the outstanding work of my friend Wayne Stenehjem, and I will keep his memory near as we all navigate the path ahead.”

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki declined to say who approached whom about the job, or whether Wrigley's candidacy affected the governor's decision, saying, "The governor’s statement about Drew’s qualifications speaks for itself."

Wrigley also referred the Tribune to the statement, but added he and the governor "didn't exchange a syllable" about the position until after Stenehjem's funeral last Thursday. He didn't immediately comment on whether he thinks incumbency will give him an advantage in the campaign.

Attorney general is the third state elected position in as many months to go vacant and require the governor’s appointment to fill.

Former state Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger resigned in November following an alcohol-related disturbance at a Bismarck hotel. Burgum appointed Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus to the office. He has not yet made a PSC appointment.

Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart in a statement criticized Wrigley's record as U.S. attorney and said, "It is obvious that Gov. Burgum is more concerned with keeping the 'Good Ol’ Boys Club' he once pledged to dismantle firmly in place than he is letting the people decide who is best qualified to occupy the Attorney General’s Office."

No Democrat has announced an attorney general campaign.

Attorney general, secretary of state, tax commissioner and two seats on the PSC are among the offices on the statewide ballot this year.

Republicans' state convention is set for April 1-2 in Bismarck, when delegates will endorse candidates for state and congressional offices.

The party is charging first-time fees of candidates seeking the endorsements, including $2,500 for statewide executive office.

The attorney general oversees a $91.6 million two-year budget and 253 full-time employees. The position’s annual salary is $165,845.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

