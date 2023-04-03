Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday filled two seats on North Dakota's Board of Higher Education.

Burgum reappointed Tim Mihalick, a business development officer at Minot’s First Western Bank & Trust, and appointed Fargo human resources consultant Curtis Biller.

The four-year terms of incumbents Mihalick and Nick Hacker end June 30. Mihalick, the board's vice chairman, was eligible for a second term, while Hacker is leaving after serving eight years on the panel. The North Dakota Constitution limits Higher Education board members to two consecutive four-year terms.

The board oversees the 11 public colleges and universities that make up the North Dakota University System, including Bismarck State College. It has eight voting members including a student representative, and two advisory, nonvoting members who represent the system’s staff and faculty.

A five-person nominating committee chaired by State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler chose three finalists for each of the two seats that are opening, including Mihalick and Biller. Other finalists were Jamestown engineering professor Katrina Christiansen, an unsuccessful candidate last year for the U.S. Senate; Marya Skaare, president of Trinity Catholic Schools in Dickinson; Stanley Schauer, of Bismarck, director of assessment for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction; and Grand Forks cardiologist Mevan Wijetunga.

Mihalick before taking his position at First Western Bank & Trust worked for the Minot-based real estate investment firm IRET for 36 years, including as president and CEO for eight years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Minot State University, and is a member and past president of the MSU Board of Regents. He has served as past president of both the Minot Family YMCA and the Sertoma Club of Minot, and as a board member and vice chairman of Trinity Medical Center.

“We are deeply grateful for Tim’s service on the board since 2019 and look forward to him continuing to drive innovation, strategy and positive change for higher education in North Dakota during a second four-year term,” Burgum said in a statement.

Biller has served as a principal of Fargo-based Strengths Inc. since 2004. He also has been a partner in Northern Plains Business Advisors of Fargo since 2020.

Biller serves on the board of directors of the Sigma Chi Leadership Institute, a nonprofit learning service provider in accreditation candidacy through the Middle States Association’s Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. He also has served as a volunteer in youth leadership development at Trollwood Performing Arts School in Moorhead, Minnesota, and is a Big Brother volunteer.

“Curt’s background in business, education and personal development will provide valuable perspective as the board works with our university system to ... navigate the rapidly changing landscape of higher education,” Burgum said.