Budget Section approves latest CARES Act expenditures

The Legislature’s Budget Section has approved the latest round of spending from the federal CARES Act.
However, lawmakers raised questions about some of the expenditures, Prairie Public reported.
The state last spring received $1.25 billion in aid from the $2.2 trillion federal economic rescue package. North Dakota’s Emergency Commission earlier this month approved a last raft of state agency requests, but they also required Budget Section approval.
One item in question was $59 million to go to local subdivisions. When the Emergency Commission approved that line item, it also strongly encouraged cities and counties to use the money to reduce property taxes. Rep. Larry Bellew, R-Minot, on Thursday moved to send it back to the Emergency Commission to make those mill levy reductions mandatory. Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, agreed. Nathe said Bellew's motion would add some teeth to the recommendation.
"I've seen this movie way too many times," Nathe said. "We send the money, hope they do it, and they don't. Then we're all upset about it."
But Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said sending the matter back to the Emergency Commission would mean unnecessary delays in getting cities and counties needed money.
"They've got expenses with COVID, and that's what they're going to use it for," Wardner said. "I believe we out to let them have some flexibility."
Bellew’s motion failed, and the money was approved.
Meanwhile, Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, sought to deny the allocation of $83,000 to Workforce Safety and Insurance to cover COVID-related workers’ compensation claims for certain volunteer first-responders. Klemin told the Budget Section the Legislature has in the past rejected expanding workers’ comp coverage to those volunteers. Klemin also said he believes Gov. Doug Burgum overstepped his authority by the action.
"It is inappropriate for this Budget Section to do something where the Legislature has declined to do it in the past," Klemin said.
Supporters of the expenditure said this coverage would be narrow and would apply to those who have caught the virus or have had to quarantine for 14 days.
The expenditure was approved.
The total in this CARES Act round was just under $320 million.
