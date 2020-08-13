Budget Section approves latest CARES Act expenditures

"They've got expenses with COVID, and that's what they're going to use it for," Wardner said. "I believe we out to let them have some flexibility."

Bellew’s motion failed, and the money was approved.

Meanwhile, Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, sought to deny the allocation of $83,000 to Workforce Safety and Insurance to cover COVID-related workers’ compensation claims for certain volunteer first-responders. Klemin told the Budget Section the Legislature has in the past rejected expanding workers’ comp coverage to those volunteers. Klemin also said he believes Gov. Doug Burgum overstepped his authority by the action.

"It is inappropriate for this Budget Section to do something where the Legislature has declined to do it in the past," Klemin said.

Supporters of the expenditure said this coverage would be narrow and would apply to those who have caught the virus or have had to quarantine for 14 days.

The expenditure was approved.

The total in this CARES Act round was just under $320 million.

