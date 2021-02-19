Budget grows for North Dakota Health Department's pandemic response

Budget plans for continuing North Dakota's response to the coronavirus pandemic the next two years have grown.
The state Senate on Friday passed the Health Department budget, Senate Bill 2004, in a 43-4 vote, sending it to the House. The state's next two-year budget cycle begins July 1.
The biggest piece of the proposed $269.6 million budget is $106.8 million for the state's pandemic response, mapped out to mid-2023 -- an increase from the originally proposed $95 million. The money is for testing, contact tracing and case investigation, local public health units, lab workforce and personal protective equipment.
Health officials' two-year testing plan would begin with a mix of 4,000 lab and rapid tests per day from July to December, then decrease to 3,000 tests per day in 2022, and go to 2,000 per day from January to June 2023. More than 1.6 million tests have been administered in North Dakota since the pandemic emerged about a year ago.
The money for the pandemic items comes from general and federal funds and the Community Health Trust Fund, which is funded through a legal settlement years ago with tobacco companies.
The more than $11 million of federal money that health officials added to the proposed pandemic budget is for vaccinations, testing and surveillance. The pandemic items are nearly 40% of the proposed budget, which has a 70% increase from 2019-21 spending, mostly due to the coronavirus response.
"It's been all hands on deck ... and that's what this budget does," Sen. Ron Sorvaag, R-Fargo, told the Senate.
What federal coronavirus aid could come is the biggest unknown so far, Sorvaag told the Tribune. The budget was written based on January estimates, he said.
"It is a moving target, and it's not going to quit being that for a while, but what we have to do at this point is present that this is the knowns we have today," Sorvaag said.
The budget also includes $25 million of borrowing authority from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for responding to the pandemic, if needed.
Senate budget writers also added a proposal to study the roles of North Dakota's governor, state health officer, State Health Council and Medical Advisory Board relating to the administration of the Health Department. Sorvaag said the officials' and boards' respective authority is "not clear in statute."
