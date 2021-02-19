Budget grows for North Dakota Health Department's pandemic response

The more than $11 million of federal money that health officials added to the proposed pandemic budget is for vaccinations, testing and surveillance. The pandemic items are nearly 40% of the proposed budget, which has a 70% increase from 2019-21 spending, mostly due to the coronavirus response.

"It's been all hands on deck ... and that's what this budget does," Sen. Ron Sorvaag, R-Fargo, told the Senate.

What federal coronavirus aid could come is the biggest unknown so far, Sorvaag told the Tribune. The budget was written based on January estimates, he said.

"It is a moving target, and it's not going to quit being that for a while, but what we have to do at this point is present that this is the knowns we have today," Sorvaag said.

The budget also includes $25 million of borrowing authority from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for responding to the pandemic, if needed.

Senate budget writers also added a proposal to study the roles of North Dakota's governor, state health officer, State Health Council and Medical Advisory Board relating to the administration of the Health Department. Sorvaag said the officials' and boards' respective authority is "not clear in statute."

