Briefing set for public entities covered in disaster declaration
Briefing set for public entities covered in disaster declaration

A flash flood in early June washed away about 40 feet of roadway leading to Braddock-area rancher Jayce Doan's home.

 PROVIDED

North Dakota's Department of Emergency Services will virtually conduct an informational briefing Wednesday for counties, cities, townships and tribes included in the 2021 severe summer storm presidential disaster declaration.

President Joe Biden earlier this month approved Gov. Doug Burgum's request for a disaster declaration for early June storms that caused more than $2.3 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure. The declaration is for the counties of Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.

The storms June 7-11 caused overland flooding and produced damaging winds and hail. The disaster declaration makes federal public assistance available to help cities, counties and townships pay for repairs.

The briefing from 9-11 a.m. will detail the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. It's intended for public officials who will be directly responsible for managing recovery operations, and receiving and accounting for federal and state funds. The briefing also will be recorded and made available for applicants who are unable to attend.

The briefing will be presented via Microsoft Teams. Those wishing to listen can call 701-328-0950 and use the conference ID No. 240 458 393#. 

To request a video link or to ask questions, contact Justin Messner, Emergency Services disaster recovery chief, at 701-328-8107.

