Briefing set for public entities covered in disaster declaration

North Dakota's Department of Emergency Services will virtually conduct an informational briefing Wednesday for counties, cities, townships and tribes included in the 2021 severe summer storm presidential disaster declaration.

President Joe Biden earlier this month approved Gov. Doug Burgum's request for a disaster declaration for early June storms that caused more than $2.3 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure. The declaration is for the counties of Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.

The storms June 7-11 caused overland flooding and produced damaging winds and hail. The disaster declaration makes federal public assistance available to help cities, counties and townships pay for repairs.