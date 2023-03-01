Anita Tulp sees a clear purpose of the Valley City Barnes County Public Library, and also a threat to that mission emanating from the state Capitol.

"We have to cover a wide view of materials that people want and seek and enjoy," the library director said.

The library on Friday put up a book display touting "Reading isn't a crime" and "These titles may disappear due to pending legislations" in response to two bills advancing in the Legislature that would target "explicit sexual material" in public libraries.

Featured books in the display include ones such as the historical fantasy novel "Outlander" and ones by best-selling authors James Patterson and Tami Hoag, books "that may not be here anymore if the bills are passed," according to Tulp. The display will be up for at least a week.

"All of these books have some kind of reference to sex in them or sexual acts or description of nudity. All of those things are exactly what they have on the bill, and they wouldn't be allowed," Tulp said.

A lot of patrons have been "angry because they're seeing some of the books that they like to read on the display," she said. The library also held an open house Monday to "allow people to get to know our library better," Tulp said.

Libraries across the state are the sites of book displays and gatherings in response to House Bill 1205 by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, and Senate Bill 2360 by Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan. The bills advanced through their respective chambers of the Legislature by veto-proof majority votes last month.

Supporters see the bills as protecting children from pornography that's increasingly available in public libraries.

Tulp, a former school librarian, said the bills "are going to discriminate against a bunch of people for having a chance to read what they want to read."

Bismarck 'read-in'

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library has a similar book display. Library advocates plan to gather from 5:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the building's plaza to read books of choice in a show of solidarity for the "freedom to read." A similar event is planned Saturday at the Minot Public Library.

Bismarck organizer Beth Schatz Kaylor said many people are "disappointed and frustrated" with the Legislature, that some lawmakers think they "know what's best for everyone in a morality kind of way."

The read-in is "more like an introvert's protest," she quipped. "We're literally just gathering to read, no megaphones, no placards. It just feels like people want to acknowledge and do something to just say we don't like this, we're just going to show up and be visible, so that's the whole thing behind it."

Bismarck Library Director Christine Kujawa said, "All of this, both at our library and throughout the state, is just a way to show our solidarity amongst citizens for our freedom to read and the ideals of freedom of speech as well, and that citizens oppose these bills and citizens don't think they're necessary."

Protect youth?

Boehm's bill includes a misdemeanor penalty for "willfully" displaying books or other publications containing "explicit sexual material," which is "patently offensive" written or visual depictions of "human masturbation," "sexual activity" and other acts.

Some opponents interpret his bill to go beyond libraries as it covers "newsstands or any other business establishment frequented by minors, or where minors are or may be invited as a part of the general public."

Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson called the bills "bad for libraries" and 2360 "even bad for businesses" and "especially concerning."

"In general, I feel like they are far too vague, and I know the intention is not to pull all the books off the shelves and burn them. I know the intention is to protect youth, but the way (the bills) are currently written, it is a slippery slope into book banning," she said.

For example, Lefor's bill would cover an entire library, not just a children's section, she said.

Anderson said she would be guilty of a misdemeanor under Boehm's bill for the library having E.L. James' "Fifty Shades of Grey," a popular romance novel containing explicit, erotic scenes. Books with descriptions of nudity such as the Bible would appear to be within the bills' scope, too, she added.

Boehm said his bill's intent is "not even just for libraries" and "is to keep pornography away from our children in public institutions."

'No ill intent'

In the Senate debate of Boehm's bill, he cited "people working on research for months on this" who found such content in 40 libraries statewide.

Boehm told the Tribune those people are "local North Dakotans" and "local parents and people that are working against getting pornography to our kids, to minors." He referred further questions to testimony on the bill.

Boehm cited language in his bill that potentially obscene material is "taken as a whole." He said his bill "doesn't necessarily add to" the state's obscenity control law, "it just makes it clearer."

"There’s no ill intent in this bill," he said. "It's merely to protect our children from pornography as pornography becomes more prevalent in every area in our lives, in our culture."

Lefor has said he brought his bill to protect children from "disgusting" books such as "Let's Talk About It: The Teen's Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human." He cites visual nudity in drawings in the book, a copy of which he has shown to reporters to point out his concerns.

"Some will say it's censorship. Some will say it's book banning. I would submit to you this is an honest effort to protect our children," Lefor told the House.

Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, quoted from "Let's Talk About It" in a House floor debate, and cautioned listeners before he did so.

"What possible value does this kind of information provide for our children and our society?" he asked the House.

Kujawa said the bills would have librarians review many thousands of materials for potentially obscene content and would affect more than children because the bills "are so poorly written, that it is for the entire library."

"It's everything in the library. It's books, DVDs, it's all of our digital audiobooks, it's everything," she said.

Kaylor said the bills appear to be "taking what seems like a mild concern and absolutely burning down the house" when there could be other solutions.

"If you don't like a book, then maybe don't read it, don't pick it up," she said. "To say that doesn't belong in the hands of anyone else, I question that."

The bills' next hearings have not yet been scheduled.