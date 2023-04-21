Two bills targeting sexual content in North Dakota's public libraries are going to Gov. Doug Burgum.

House Bill 1205 by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, and Senate Bill 2360 by Sen. Keith Boehm, R-Mandan, cleared the Legislature on Friday.

Supporters have said the two bills protect minors from pornography. Opponents say the bills are censorship.

House Bill 1205

The state House of Representatives concurred with Senate amendments to 1205 and passed the bill in a 70-22 vote. The Senate had previously passed the bill, 39-7.

Lefor's bill would remove or relocate "explicit sexual material" from public libraries' children's collections.

The two bills define "explicit sexual material" as "any material which, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest of minors; is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community in North Dakota as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors."

The bill would mandate public libraries to come up with policies and procedures before next year for removing or relocating "explicit sexual material," handling requests to remove or relocate books, developing age-appropriate book collections, and periodically reviewing collections.

Libraries also would have to submit a "compliance report" on their policies to lawmakers.

The bill also makes clear it would apply to "any children's book inventory maintained by a public library."

Senate Bill 2360

The Senate concurred with House amendments to Boehm's bill and passed it, 33-14. The House on Thursday had passed the bill, 54-38.

That bill also targets "explicit sexual material" in public libraries, but allows misdemeanor criminal charges for willfully exposing minors to such material, among the bill's provisions. The legislation exempts the State Library.

Bismarck's public library has estimated it will cost over $334 million to review its collections if Boehm's bill becomes law. Bill supporters have criticized that estimate as exaggerated or extreme.

"Every librarian should know their library as professionals, and they should be able to, in an afternoon, get those books and put them where they are not accessible to children," Boehm said.

He cited several libraries who recently have "cordoned off an area at their entrance and put these books on them."

Several libraries, such as in Bismarck and Valley City, in recent months have displayed books that might be targeted by the legislation, in response to the two bills.

Boehm linked libraries' materials perceived as obscene to "harming children's minds" and leading to mental health issues and to "sexual deviancy, perversion, addiction, which leads to pedophilia, crime and even to murder."

Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, said, "If the concern is exposure to pornography, that's something I share, but we shouldn't pretend like there's some sort of conspiracy to get this into our libraries. ... I just think it's very inaccurate to act like there's these public employees who are trying to do this to our children."