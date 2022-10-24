Bismarck voters to decide North Dakota's most expensive legislative race

District 35 voters this fall will determine whether the only Democrat representing Bismarck in the Legislature will continue -- a race that appears to top others for fundraising.

Democrat Tracy Potter and Republican Sean Cleary are vying for the district Senate seat Potter has held since March.

District Democrats appointed him following former Sen. Erin Oban's resignation after President Joe Biden appointed her state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency.

Cleary's and Potter's combined fundraising is about $106,000 -- which appears to be the most expensive legislative race this fall, according to a Tribune analysis of recent campaign finance reports.

District 35 encompasses an area of Bismarck south of Interstate 94, east of the Missouri River and as far south as East Broadway Avenue. The state Capitol is in the district.

Republicans control the Senate 40-7. The Democratic-NPL Party this election is defending all but one of the 21 seats its incumbents hold in the Senate and House.

Cleary

Cleary is a grant writer for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation who has served as policy adviser to Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

He said his priorities if elected would be to "make sure North Dakota is always a place where people want to live, work and raise their families. For me that means having a growing economy, good schools, safe communities and low taxes."

He'd like to see the 2023 Legislature focus on workforce through "a comprehensive approach" with K-12 and higher education and training programs.

"I think it's really important for folks to have opportunities for good-paying jobs, especially considering how high inflation has been lately," Cleary said.

He would bring a different, valuable perspective to the Legislature, being a working professional with a young child at home, he said. He sees the Legislature facing issues of property taxes, workforce and child care.

As for the expensive race, he cited District 35 as "one of the few remaining, competitive districts in western North Dakota.

"I think we have a really independently minded group of voters, and I've really enjoyed the opportunity to learn from them and introduce myself to them over the past couple months," Cleary said.

Potter

Potter, who held the District 35 Senate seat from 2006-10, is an author and historian, and is retired from a career in heritage tourism.

He touts his experience having held the seat previously and since March, being familiar with state government and "catching up on what the next session will be all about" at meetings involving major players and issues facing the state.

"Sean is a fine, young man, but he doesn't have the same background that I do of accomplishments and experience in this job," Potter said.

Potter cites his priorities as concerns for state government employees and retirees, and property tax relief. He has a bill draft to provide relief of 10% of the property tax bill, including special assessments, of a homeowner's primary residence. He must win election to advance the proposal.

Providing property tax relief, deciding how to use a state funding surplus and mitigating culture war issues such as critical race theory are major issues Potter sees in the next session. He links the state's teacher shortage to the focus on critical race theory.

He sees the expensive race as "highly contested" and indicating that the Republican Party would like "a monopoly" on Bismarck's legislative districts. Both candidates are top fundraisers in their party, with Cleary at $77,152, and Potter at $28,842 as of Thursday.

"I have many supporters that want to see my voice in the Legislature, and then there are those (people) who don't," Potter said.

House race

Republican Reps. Karen Karls and Bob Martinson face Democrats Don Morrison and Kris Mount for District 35's two House seats.

Karls was first elected in 2006. She has been a district party chair since 1998. She is a former small business owner who is now retired.

Martinson is one of the longest-serving North Dakota lawmakers, having served from 1973-97 and since 2001. In between those periods he was the state tourism director. He is a retired lieutenant colonel with the North Dakota Army National Guard, and is an independent landman. A landman works with oil and gas companies, typically related to leasing.

Morrison retired as executive director of the Dakota Resource Council environmental group in 2018. He also was assistant to the state tax commissioner for 10 years; a budget analyst for the state Office of Management and Budget; and a teacher in Ashley, in Florida and with the U.S. Peace Corps in Ethiopia.

Mount worked for 30 years in the hospitality industry, and now works for a statewide hunger relief nonprofit and as an election judge since 2018.

The candidates recently debated issues such as how to build consensus in the Republican-controlled Legislature, how to address the state's workforce and child care shortages, and how to retain state government workers.

They cited as their top priorities:

Karls: Veterans issues and long-term care

Martinson: State funding for Bismarck wastewater treatment to help reduce city water rates

Morrison: Diverse workforce

Mount: Providing more balance to the Legislature

Ninety-eight of 141 seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this fall, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14.