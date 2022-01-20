Bismarck Rep. Becker won't run; candidates emerge for redrawn area district

Bismarck State Rep. Rick Becker, who formed an ultraconservative faction of Republicans in the Legislature, won't seek reelection this year.

Separately, more Republican candidates have emerged for a reshaped legislative district in Burleigh County, setting up an intraparty challenge.

Becker founded the Bastiat Caucus, a group of GOP lawmakers who support limited government, tighter budgets and greater gun rights. Political observers have tied the Bastiat Caucus to fissures within the dominant Republican Party.

Becker, 57, was first elected in 2012 to represent District 7. He said Wednesday night on his TV show "No Apologies" that he will retire from the Legislature when his term ends Nov. 30.

"I feel good about what I've accomplished," he said on the show. "I feel even better about what my colleagues, we conservatives, have come together and accomplished for the people in the state of North Dakota, and there is a lot more work to be done, but it is going to be left up to others to carry on that work."

He said his decade in the Legislature has had "great victories and a lot of fun," but "there have been some big frustrations as well." He has been outspoken against increased state government spending.

In 2016, he unsuccessfully sought the GOP endorsement for governor.

Last fall, the plastic surgeon was considering a House reelection bid or a run for the open District 7 Senate seat or even a U.S. Senate campaign.

Becker told the Tribune that an erosion of civility in politics, as other departing lawmakers have cited, wasn't a factor in his decision not to run.

He called a declining decorum "overblown" -- that in his view it's actually elected officials uncomfortable with "being held accountable."

"They call it a lack of civility. I call it political discourse, necessary political discourse," he said.

He plans to continue with his TV show and to draft legislation with colleagues. Plastic surgery remains his "main endeavor," he said.

Last fall, he and his wife, Anne, put their three downtown Bismarck bars up for sale, asking $1.85 million, seeing it as time for a change.

Three Republican candidates are running for the two District 7 House seats: incumbent Rep. Jason Dockter, Bismarck State College student Matt Heilman and State Board of Higher Education Staff Adviser Retha Mattern. Heilman and Mattern are District 7 party officials.

District 8

Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, is running for the open District 8 Senate seat, which Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, also is seeking.

District 8 comprises Emmons County and southern Burleigh County. It was redrawn last fall during redistricting of the Legislature, which is done every 10 years with new census data.

Nehring, who owns a habitat planting business, won a House seat in 2020. He served on the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee and the House Political Subdivisions Committee.

“North Dakota needs strong conservative leaders who understand what it takes to run a successful business in our rural communities,” he said in a statement. “I’ll continue to champion hard-working North Dakotans in the state senate.”

Republicans Mike Berg, of rural Burleigh County, and Scott McCarthy, of Bismarck, announced District 8 House bids this week.

Berg has a degree from North Dakota State University. He co-founded Apex Engineering Group in 2010 after returning to Bismarck in 2007 from leading workers in the private sector in Minneapolis and St. Louis.

“I’m ready to put my business and leadership experience to work in the state legislature,” Berg said in a statement. “By focusing on education and skills training we can address our workforce shortage and strengthen the economy.”

McCarthy is a University of North Dakota graduate, a business owner and a technology consultant who cites having led "major technology innovations" in the financial, retail and health care fields.

He has led teams of software developers around the world, and runs SM Consulting, which he is building "into a powerhouse of modernization for his clients," according to his campaign announcement.

“North Dakota has the potential to deliver its taxpayers the world-class customer service they’ve come to expect from the private sector,” McCarthy said in a statement. “I hope to use my experience in technology and business to help North Dakota plan for the future.”

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

