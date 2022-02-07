Bismarck Rep. Becker launches U.S. Senate bid against Hoeven

Bismarck Republican State Rep. Rick Becker is running for U.S. Senate, touting his ultraconservative nature in eyeing the seat held by one of North Dakota's most entrenched politicians.

Becker's announcement comes weeks after he said he wouldn't run for reelection to the state House of Representatives or seek other public office this year.

Becker touts his legislative record and business experience in a nearly four-minute campaign video published Friday.

"I am an outspoken critic of do-nothing politicians in the Legislature and the Republican Party, especially over the runaway spending during the last decade, both in North Dakota and in Washington," Becker said. "The way I see it, we can't expect our leaders to be the best they can be if we are afraid to critique or challenge them."

Becker, 57, has served Bismarck-area District 7 in the House since 2012. He founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature. The caucus supports limited government, tighter budgets and greater gun rights, and has been linked to fissures within the dominant state GOP.

He challenges second-term U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., a former governor who since 2004 has won election with more than 70% of the statewide vote. Hoeven, 64, is seeking a third six-year term.

North Dakota's three-member congressional delegation comprised all Democrats from 1987-2011. In 2010, Hoeven won the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., and Republican state Rep. Rick Berg unseated U.S. Rep. Earl Pomeroy, D-N.D.

Becker, who is a plastic surgeon, made an unsuccessful bid for the GOP endorsement for governor in 2016.

North Dakota's Republican Party will hold its state convention April 1-2 in Bismarck. Delegates will endorse candidates for state and congressional office.

The party is charging first-time fees for candidates seeking endorsements at the convention, including $5,000 for U.S. Senate.

Voters in the June election will determine political parties' nominees for November's general election.

Republicans control North Dakota's Legislature and hold every state elected office and congressional seat.

