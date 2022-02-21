Bismarck CPA launches state House bid

A certified public accountant and former school board member is running for a state House seat in a redrawn legislative district encompassing Emmons County and much of Burleigh County.

SuAnn Olson, of Baldwin, announced her Republican candidacy on Monday. She is the fourth Republican to announce a bid for one of District 8's two House seats.

She is a CPA in Bismarck, and touts her strength as a business advisor. She is a partner at Eide Bailly LLP.

She served on the Regan School Board for 14 years. She serves on the board of the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization, and is her church's treasurer.

She also cites her family background in agriculture and coal mining. She was raised on a dairy farm, and her husband, Randy, works as a mine supervisor. They live outside of Baldwin, where her husband raises Angus cattle.

"My goal is to use the skills I’ve gained from my varied experiences to benefit the individuals and businesses in our state," Olson said in a statement. "That includes working hard to protect individual freedom and property rights and supporting a vibrant business community.

"North Dakota has the ability to both feed our country and be a reliable energy resource, and strong leaders are needed to support these vital industries," she said. "Government should play a limited role in people’s daily lives, and we must be vigilant to preserve the independent spirit of North Dakotans."

Republicans Mike Berg, Scott McCarthy and Brandon Prichard also are running for the District 8 House seats.

Reps. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, and Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, are seeking the GOP nod for District 8 Senate.

District 8 Republicans were meeting Monday evening to set the date of their endorsing convention.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual due to decennial redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7. The filing deadline for legislative candidates is April 11.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

