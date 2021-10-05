Bismarck-based National Guard unit to deploy to U.S.-Mexico border on Friday

Members of the North Dakota National Guard's 957th Engineer Company will deploy on a yearlong mission to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday.

The 125 soldiers with the Bismarck-based unit will support U.S. Customs and Border Protection in securing the border, which has seen surges of migrants throughout this year.

The U.S. Army, via the National Guard Bureau, requested the Guard's mobilization, in a continuation of a mission begun in 2018.

Gov. Doug Burgum plans to help send off and later visit the soldiers at the border during their mission, according to his office.

“We’re grateful for the courageous men and women of the North Dakota National Guard for their readiness to protect our great state and nation when needed," Burgum said in a statement. "We know they will serve with professionalism, compassion and integrity as they support efforts to end this humanitarian crisis and secure the southern border.”

The second-term Republican and other governors have called on President Joe Biden's administration to address the southern border situation.

Burgum also has denounced ongoing pandemic restrictions on Canadian land travel into the U.S.