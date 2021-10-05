Bismarck-based National Guard unit to deploy to U.S.-Mexico border on Friday

Members of the North Dakota National Guard's 957th Engineer Company will deploy on a yearlong mission to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday.
The 125 soldiers with the Bismarck-based unit will support U.S. Customs and Border Protection in securing the border, which has seen surges of migrants throughout this year.
The U.S. Army, via the National Guard Bureau, requested the Guard's mobilization, in a continuation of a mission begun in 2018.
Gov. Doug Burgum plans to help send off and later visit the soldiers at the border during their mission, according to his office.
“We’re grateful for the courageous men and women of the North Dakota National Guard for their readiness to protect our great state and nation when needed," Burgum said in a statement. "We know they will serve with professionalism, compassion and integrity as they support efforts to end this humanitarian crisis and secure the southern border.”
The second-term Republican and other governors have called on President Joe Biden's administration to address the southern border situation.
Burgum also has denounced ongoing pandemic restrictions on Canadian land travel into the U.S.
Dozens of National Guard members from South Dakota also will answer the Pentagon's call to help at the southern border, according to The Associated Press; 125 members of the 1742nd Transportation Company were activated Sunday and will deploy for 9-12 months.
South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and 10 other GOP governors for a news conference in Mission, Texas, on Wednesday to raise awareness. Burgum said he "stands in solidarity" with them.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.