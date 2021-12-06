Bismarck-area state representative to make North Dakota Senate bid

A Bismarck-area state lawmaker is making a bid to jump from the House to the Senate next year.

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, announced his state Senate bid on Monday. He was first elected in 2016 to represent District 28, of south-central North Dakota.

After the Legislature reapportioned its districts last month from 2020 census data, Magrum is in the new District 8, which has an open Senate seat on the 2022 ballot. The district comprises Emmons County, southern Burleigh County and the Lincoln area.

He said his Senate bid reflects his "firm belief in term limits," citing a proposed ballot measure he supports for term limits for the governor and Legislature.

Magrum is a rancher and master plumber. In the 2021 Legislature, he led the so-called "stand your ground" bill which expands a person's rights to use deadly force in certain instances.

He advocated election-integrity bills in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. North Dakota had no documented election fraud in 2020, and President Donald Trump's claims of widespread fraud in the national election have been rejected by election officials, judges and Trump's attorney general at the time.

Magrum also has been a vocal opponent of mask and vaccination mandates.

He and fellow District 28 Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, have clashed, notably in 2019 at an Emmons County Commission hearing on wind turbine regulations.

Magrum questioned Brandenburg's loyalties in an outburst that lasted several minutes. Brandenburg is a vocal supporter of wind energy. He has described a "terrible" working relationship with Magrum.

District 28 Republicans last spring censured Brandenburg and Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, "in response to the dissatisfaction of many constituents of District 28."

The censures were among several of Republican lawmakers following the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Magrum supported Simons. Both are aligned with the Legislature's ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus.

District parties will hold conventions early next year to endorse candidates for the Legislature.

Ninety-nine seats are up for election in 2022. More seats are on the ballot than usual due to redistricting.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

