Bismarck-area Republicans name appointee to the late George Keiser's House seat

Bismarck-area District 47 Republicans have named a new state lawmaker to fill out the late Rep. George Keiser's term.

Bob Eckert Painting owner and District 47 GOP Vice Chairman Robb Eckert will serve the remaining 10 months of Keiser's term. He will not run for election this year.

Keiser, R-Bismarck, died Dec. 22 at age 75 after battling Lou Gehrig's disease. He had served since 1992.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve the people of District 47. I will continue to work for those Republican policies which make Bismarck and North Dakota one of the best places to live," Eckert said in a statement.

District GOP Chairman Karl Lembke said Eckert "will do a great job completing the term. District 47 is fortunate to have Mr. Eckert fill this position. His business experience and community involvement will be valuable as he serves out the rest of the term.”

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who leads a panel of lawmakers that guides the Legislature's interim work, will assign Eckert to an interim committee.

Eckert's appointment comes amid the election season, when legislative district political parties will endorse candidates. District 47 Republicans' endorsing convention is Feb. 23.

Incumbent Sen. Mike Dwyer and Rep. Larry Klemin, both R-Bismarck, are seeking reelection. Both are attorneys.

North Dakota Gaming Alliance Executive Director Mike Motschenbacher also is seeking a District 47 House seat.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual, due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years with new census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

