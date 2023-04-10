A recent rise in nebulous political spending has increased appetite among lawmakers for reforming North Dakota’s campaign finance laws, but most measures to expand reporting requirements fell flat this year.

The Senate last week voted 42-5 to kill House Bill 1441, which would have required so-called multicandidate committees to report the recipients of their expenditures over $5,000 and the names of candidates and measures they support or oppose. The House of Representatives in February unanimously passed the legislation sponsored by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo.

A unique feature of the state’s campaign finance laws means groups designated as multicandidate committees are not required to report the recipients of their expenditures.

Most multicandidate committees registered in North Dakota are affiliated with a political party or a series of candidates, but the Dakota Leadership PAC, which derives nearly all of its funding from Gov. Doug Burgum, is a notable exception.

Burgum, a former tech executive, gave the group close to $1.4 million last year and more than $3.2 million in 2020. Over the past two election cycles, the group’s independent advertising has promoted Republican legislative candidates running against ultraconservative incumbents, according to multiple mailers reviewed by Forum News Service.

The Senate killed similar legislation sponsored by Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, in February. Magrum and other ultraconservative lawmakers railed against Burgum’s political spending in their races last summer. Burgum has said being governor should not disqualify him from donating money to political causes.

Senators also rejected proposals in 2021 to expand reporting requirements for multicandidate committees, citing a likely increase in the amount of paperwork expected of partisan groups that help elect lawmakers.

Earlier this year, the House and Senate scrapped bills that aimed to crack down on so-called dark money — campaign spending that comes from unknown sources.

State law allows campaign finance groups that classify themselves as “independent expenditure” filers to avoid disclosing their donors. Rejected bills sponsored by Magrum and Rep. Mike Schatz, R-New England, would have required the organizations to publicly divulge the “ultimate and true source” of the funds they use to buy political ads.

The Republican legislators filed the bills after being targeted last year with attack ads by an independent expenditure filer known as the Brighter Future Alliance.

In place of major policy changes, lawmakers passed House Bill 1529, an optional study of campaign contribution statements. If Burgum signs the bill, Legislative Management, an interim panel of top lawmakers, would decide this summer whether to complete the study before the 2025 session.

The Legislature and Burgum did approve House Bill 1257, which will require some school board candidates to file financial disclosures. Rep. Liz Conmy, D-Fargo, sponsored the proposal.

The new law, which takes effect in August, will only apply to school board candidates seeking office in districts with at least 1,000 students. More than 15 public districts fit that description, including Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck.