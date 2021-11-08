Bills opposing critical race theory, vaccination mandates advance in North Dakota special session

North Dakota lawmakers on Monday advanced bills on culture war issues as they began a special session aimed at reapportioning state legislative districts and formulating a plan for spending $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

That means in addition to the main scope of the session, lawmakers also will be debating whether to ban or restrict vaccination requirements and the teaching of so-called critical race theory.

Republican majority leaders have said they hope for a five-day session, though they acknowledge it might take more than a week, even with committees working into the evenings, potentially resulting in 12-hour days. Had Gov. Doug Burgum not called a special session, lawmakers would have been restricted by the state constitution to the four days left over from their regular session earlier this year. Because of the governor's action, they can meet as long as needed.

Thirty-six organizations including the Greater North Dakota Chamber signed a letter last week urging lawmakers to focus on redistricting and the Rescue Plan aid, so that debate on policy bills isn't given short shrift.

But some people welcomed debate on other issues. Hundreds gathered on the Capitol grounds at midday Monday for a "We the People" rally to draw lawmakers' attention to personal liberty issues such as vaccination mandates.

An organizer of the rally, Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, couldn't attend because he has COVID-19 and is quarantining. He took part in the session remotely on Monday.

Bills advance

House and Senate budget writers worked throughout October to cull more than $9 billion in requests for the American Rescue Plan aid. The Legislature's Redistricting Committee held several meetings in September to redraw legislative districts using 2020 census data -- a draft that lawmakers will now approve or tweak. Legislative Management also advanced four other bills from interim committees.

Delayed bills committees met on Monday to decide which of 21 House bills and five Senate bills outside the main scope of the session to allowed to be introduced. The House panel advanced eight bills and the Senate panel one. They include legislation opposing critical race theory -- which centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society -- and vaccine mandates.

North Dakota earlier this month joined multistate lawsuits against the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors and federally contracted employees, and for private companies.

Lawmakers during their regular session earlier this year passed a law banning so-called "vaccine passports," which verify a person's immunizations. The law prohibits government entities and businesses from requiring documents for certain vaccinations.

State of the state

Burgum helped launch the session with a State of the State message to a joint session of the Legislature. He lauded the state's natural resources, rainy day reserves and rosy economic outlook.

He touted his "Accelerate ND" plan for spending North Dakota's American Rescue Plan money on workforce and economic development and infrastructure for primarily one-time projects.

He also urged lawmakers to go further and use a state budget surplus for two-year income tax relief, about $207 million.

"We can afford to do it, we should want to do it and the hardworking taxpayers of North Dakota certainly deserve it," the governor told lawmakers.

Legislative leaders have said they prefer permanent tax relief.

JACK DURA Capitol Reporter