North Dakota lawmakers have sent bills to Gov. Doug Burgum to tighten scrutiny of signatures on petitions for citizen-initiated ballot measures, after disputed fraud allegations last year.

Voters last fall approved Measure 1 for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers. The citizen-initiated measure was embroiled in fraud allegations that reached the state Supreme Court, which mandated the public vote on the measure. A prosecutor declined criminal charges earlier this year.

Former Secretary of State Al Jaeger had initially rejected the measure, citing irregularities such as petition circulator affidavit handwriting discrepancies, noncitizens circulating petitions, and pay-per-signature bonuses prohibited by state law. Attorney General Drew Wrigley called the alleged fraud "so obvious and inherent throughout."

House Bill 1230 by Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, would penalize the intentional submission of initiative or referendum petitions with one or more fraudulent signatures.

Signature-gathering businesses in violation and convicted of fraud would be subject to a Class A misdemeanor and may not do business for five years. The charge carries a maximum punishment of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.

Violations by members of measure committees or via signature-gathering would be subject to a civil penalty of up to $3,000.

Opponents said the penalties would frighten grassroots measure campaigns and stifle free speech. Nathe said a court would determine fraud, and petition signers have a responsibility to sign forms correctly.

The state House of Representatives last Tuesday concurred with Senate amendments to the bill, and passed it in a 53-38 vote. The Senate also passed the bill last week, 39-6.

House Bill 1324 by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, would make it harder to legally challenge a secretary of state's decision to keep a proposed measure off the ballot if the state's top election official concludes valid signatures are fewer than the required amount to put the measure on the ballot.

The bill would make the secretary of state's action "presumed to be lawful" unless rebutted by "clear and convincing evidence."

Kasper has said that threshold aims "to make (state law) even more strongly worded for the opportunity when the secretary of state makes a ruling that the courts don't come in and overrule it."

His bill also would allow the secretary to use his or her judgment as to the validity of signatures or other petition irregularities in determining whether to count those signatures, based on a random sampling of signatures.

The bill cleared the House, 87-3, last Wednesday, and the Senate on Monday, unanimously.