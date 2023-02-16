North Dakota lawmakers have advanced a pair of bills that would financially favor the state’s influential oil industry.

Supporters of tax breaks and grant programs for oil companies say propping up the industry enriches the state and keeps western North Dakota’s Bakken formation competitive with other oil fields.

Opponents contend ceding would-be state revenue to the energy sector inhibits public projects that benefit ordinary North Dakotans.

The state House of Representatives voted 72-21 on Thursday to approve House Bill 1286, which would abolish a requirement that oil producers pay a heftier tax rate when the commodity’s price hits high levels. The bill will head to the Senate.

The proposal sponsored by Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, makes an exception for oil wells that touch the Fort Berthold Reservation. Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox previously told lawmakers the so-called oil tax trigger presents positive opportunities for his tribe.

The Legislature originally approved the trigger in 2015 as part of larger tax reforms that cut the oil extraction tax from 6.5% to 5%. As a compromise with the industry, policymakers agreed that sustained high oil prices, determined by a formula, would trigger a 6% extraction tax.

Soaring oil prices last summer activated the higher tax rate, and the state took in an extra $117 million in revenue between June and October. The additional cash flowed to the voter-approved Legacy Fund, local governments and trusts that bankroll K-12 education and water infrastructure projects.

The MHA Nation received an extra $18.5 million from the trigger tax last year, according to figures provided by State Treasurer Thomas Beadle.

Headland said the bill would encourage investment by an industry that funds much of state government at a time of close competition with oil fields in Texas and New Mexico. He added that tying tax rates to commodity prices is bad policy.

Oil lobbyists supported the legislation at a committee hearing last week. North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said the cost of producing oil has inflated along with the commodity’s prices, and the higher tax rate is overly burdensome.

Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby, spoke against the bill Thursday, noting the extra revenue for water projects and other state government expenditures was helpful. He added that the cost of finishing infrastructure projects also inflates when oil prices rise.

Across the hall, the Senate voted 41-5 on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 2089, which would set aside $7.5 million in state funds for grants and loans to oil companies that work to reduce the flaring of natural gas. The House will consider the bill next month.

Flaring — the act of burning off gas produced during oil production — contributes to global warming and is associated with adverse health effects, according to extensive research.

North Dakota oil producers have steadily reduced flaring since the beginning of the oil boom in the late 2000s, though they still flare gas at a much higher rate than producers in other major oil states.

Sen. Don Schaible, R-Mott, said the financial incentives to stem flaring could help marginally reduce the practice, though he noted it’s unreasonable to expect it will stop completely.

Ness advocated for the legislation, noting the industry has spent billions on gas capture infrastructure, and the incentives would further those efforts.

The House is due to vote on another proposal in the coming days that would give oil producers tax breaks for “refracking” old wells.

Headland’s House Bill 1427 would reduce the normal 5% oil extraction tax to 2% on older, lower-producing wells that have been “restimulated” via the hydraulic fracturing process.

The state tax office did not offer a specific projection for the amount of state revenue lost if the bill passes, but a fiscal note attached to the bill says the legislation “could create decreases across the oil extraction tax revenue distribution.”