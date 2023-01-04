Bill would increase THC purchase limit for North Dakota medical marijuana patients

North Dakota medical marijuana patients could purchase more products under a bill introduced in the state Senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday heard Senate Bill 2068, introduced by Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo. The bill would increase the limit of THC that medical marijuana patients may purchase in a 30-day period, from 4,000 milligrams to 8,000. THC is what gives marijuana users a high.

Roers said the bill, advanced by the state's Medical Marijuana Advisory Board, strives to address differences in THC amounts in differing products and to move patients away from dried leaves and flowers to manufactured products, which she said have a consistent dose of THC.

Products' THC amounts can vary such that purchasing two of the same item would surpass the 4,000-milligram limit for patients who prefer certain manufactured products over dried leaves and flowers, according to Roers.

"Just based on the way that the industry manufactures things, that's become a problem for people," she said.

Patients are limited every 30 days to purchases of 2.5 ounces of dried leaves and flowers or 4,000 milligrams of THC in products such as concentrates, tinctures, capsules, transdermal patches and lotions, according to Medical Marijuana Director Jason Wahl. The bill would increase the latter to 8,000 milligrams of THC.

North Dakota's 30-day THC limit is "on the very, very, very low end, if not the lowest in medical programs" compared to other states, according to Wahl.

North Dakota voters in 2016 approved of a state medical marijuana program; it has 8,898 active patient cards, with manufacturing facilities in Bismarck and Fargo, and eight dispensaries statewide, including one in Bismarck.

Only Roers and Wahl testified on the bill Wednesday. Committee members questioned marijuana's side effects, medical dosages and potential black-market risks.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.